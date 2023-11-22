If the Cavs want to advance in the NBA In-Season Tournament, Cleveland is going to need a bit of help from their competitors.

With two dominant wins over the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the thick of the race for the inaugural NBA In-Season tournament. Unfortunately, the Cavs have zero chance of winning Group A after dropping their first in-season game to the Indiana Pacers, the group's champion. Instead, Cleveland will be jockeying with a few teams to clinch the lone Wild Card berth in the Eastern Conference portion of the bracket.

So, if the Cavs are no longer competing with the Pacers, the Sixers, the Pistons or the Hawks for Group A's crown, who are they actually competing with? Based on current standings, it's a mix of the Miami Heat, the Toronto Raptors, the Brooklyn Nets, the Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks. Based on standings and point differentials, here's how it all shakes out in the Wild Card race standing-wise for the teams the Cavs are dealing with:

4. Miami Heat, 2-0, +13

5. Brooklyn Nets, 2-1, +8

6. Cleveland Cavaliers, 2-1, +6

7. Orlando Magic, 2-1, +5

8. New York Knicks, 1-1, +16

The biggest threats to Cleveland's chances in the aforementioned pentalogy are the Heat and the Knicks considering they've played one less game and, more importantly, have a much broader point differential than the Cavs. So, with that said, before Cleveland takes flight down to Atlanta to face the Hawks next week, there are some games the day after Thanksgiving for fans to keep an eye on:

Orlando Magic v. Boston Celtics

While Boston is the odds-on favorite to clinch Group C of the Eastern Conference, the Celtics need to win this game over the Magic to make it more than a guarantee. Like New York and Miami, Boston has only played two games so far in the In-Season Tournament's Group Stage and, with Orlando nipping at their heels, will want to ensure they don't leave things up to chance.

If Orlando wins, they would enter a three-way tie with Brooklyn and Boston for the Group C lead in terms of record. While the Celtics would maintain the overall lead due to their +13 point differential, it would further muddy things and likely sink the Cavs in the Wild Card race if either Orlando or Brooklyn won Group C and pushed Boston into the front seat of the Wild Card.

So, if you're the Cavs or a fan of the Cavs, you'll have to root for the Celtics in this one.

Miami Heat v. New York Knicks

This is the matchup where things get tight for Cleveland's chances to make it to the actual In-Season Tournament. Ideally, the Knicks pull off the home victory over the Heat, which could be possible considering Miami is only 5-4 on the road. But, considering that the Knicks are only 3-2 at home, this game could be a toss-up on the court and hinge on who is or isn't available for either team.

If Miami wins, they're right behind the Milwaukee Bucks for Group B's crown, which will be decided next week. If the Heat theoretically go undefeated, the Bucks, currently carrying a +36 point differential, would be locked-in to secure the Wild Card bid. So, again, the best outcome for the Cavs is for New York to defend homecourt at Madison Square Garden but only win by the narrowest of margins. As always, point differentials are key in deciding tie-breakers so the lower the scoring in this affair, the better.