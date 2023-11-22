Cavs star Donovan Mitchell couldn't play on Tuesday, but he was still hyped for Cleveland's OT win over the Sixers

The Cleveland Cavaliers topped the Philadelphia 76ers 122-119 in overtime despite the Cavs missing three rotation players due to injury.

Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, and Isaac Okoro all missed the Cavs win in an NBA In-Season Tournament game that kept Cleveland's wild-card hopes alive.

Cavs star Donovan Mitchell was hyped up on social media after the game:

Cleveland had six players in double figures. The Cavs dominated inside and on the glass, outrebounding the Sixers 61-53 and holding a 68-52 edge in points in the paint.

Cavs star Darius Garland led the way with 32 points for Cleveland. Garland had a heavy burden without Mitchell and LeVert in action, but it didn't seem to affect him. No matter who the Sixers tried to match up against Garland, he beat them off the dribble. He made a ton of tough shots and did an excellent job setting up his teammates.

The Cavs were able to control the tempo through three quarters, building up an 18-point lead early in the third. But the Sixers climbed back, cutting Cleveland's lead to nine at the end of three and briefly taking a one-point lead on a three-play play with 2:07 to play.

But the Cavs answered every possession down the stretch, with a pair of Garland free throws tying the game at 110. Embiid's last-second shot to win it in regulation rimmed out.

The Sixers were eliminated from tournament contention, losing both games on their home court. Overall, the 76ers have lost three straight at home after winning their first six at home to start the season.

Up next for the Cavs: The team returns home to face Miami on Wednesday.