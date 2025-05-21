The 2024-25 NCAA season was a disappointing one for the Kansas State Wildcats and head coach Jerome Tang. Two years after making a run to the Elite Eight, the Wildcats finished 16-17 and missed the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year. But Kansas State has brought in help from the transfer portal, including a recent addition in Marcus Johnson, as per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

Marcus Johnson’s commitment to Kansas State comes after he entered the transfer portal following one season at Bowling Green. Last year was Johnson’s first season playing Division 1 college basketball. He began his college career at the junior college level, spending one season at Parkland College. He then transferred to Division 2 Wheeling Jesuit where he played for two seasons.

Last year at Bowling Green, Johnson appeared in 32 games, all starts, at a little over 31 minutes per game. He averaged 16.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists with splits of 43 percent shooting from the field, 39.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 89.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Johnson is Kansas State’s fourth commitment from the transfer portal this offseason. He is joined by former Monmouth guard Abdi Bashir Jr., former Akron guard Nate Johnson and former UNC Wilmington forward Khamari McGriff. In addition to the Wildcats’ four transfer portal players, Kansas State also received a commitment from junior college center Stephen Osei.

The Wildcats also have two incoming freshman in Serbian guard Andrej Kostic and point guard Exavier Wilson.

This upcoming season will be Jerome Tang’s fourth season at the helm. Over the past three seasons, he’s complied a record of 61-41, with one NCAA Tournament appearance. The program also has one NIT appearance under his belt. During the 2022-23 season, Tang was named the Naismith College Coach of the Year, the Big 12 Coach of the Year and AP Big 12 Coach of the Year.