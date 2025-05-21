The Dallas Cowboys are heading back into the national spotlight — and this time, they're not coming alone. As confirmed by a post from NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter, the Cowboys will be featured once again on HBO’s acclaimed Hard Knocks, this time as part of the in-season NFL coverage tracking the entire NFC East race in 2025.

“Hard Knocks, in-season: the NFC East,” Schefter tweeted.

This marks the fourth appearance for the Cowboys on the series and their first since 2021. The twist? Instead of just following one team, this year's edition of Hard Knocks will highlight all four teams in the NFC East, the Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders — making it the second time in history the show covers an entire division.

The 2025 edition of Hard Knocks will be the second full-season installment of the franchise's evolving format. The decision comes after a successful run with the AFC North in 2024, where fans were treated to behind-the-scenes drama from teams like the Ravens and Steelers. Now, it’s the NFC East’s turn to step under the microscope — a division loaded with storylines.

Dallas is looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2024 season snapped a run of three straight 12-win campaigns. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer, stepping into his first season after replacing Mike McCarthy, faces immediate pressure to stabilize the team.

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles will also be featured, adding championship intrigue to the show. Meanwhile, Washington boasts rising star quarterback Jayden Daniels and a rejuvenated squad under Dan Quinn. Even the Giants have a compelling arc, with Brian Daboll's job on the line and former star quarterback Russell Wilson mentoring Jaxson Dart.

Episodes will premiere in December and stream weekly on HBO Max, narrated once again by Emmy-nominated Liev Schreiber. The announcement further strengthens the NFL's dominance in media, integrating the league deeper into streaming culture while building excitement around the 2025 NFL schedule.

For the Cowboys, being on Hard Knocks again means more cameras, more attention — and potentially, more pressure.