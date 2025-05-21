The Kansas Jayhawks will have the services of transfer guard Melvin Council Jr. in the 2024-25 college basketball season after all. Council transferred to Kansas basketball but also had his eyes on the 2025 NBA draft, which he has now withdrawn from, according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

“Kansas’ Melvin Council tells me that he will withdraw from the 2025 NBA Draft and return to school next season. Transfer from St. Bonaventure who averaged 14.6 PPG last year,” Rothstein shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

Council last saw action for the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the 2024-25 campaign, during which he averaged 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals through 34 games (all starts). He also earned an All-Atlantic 10 third-team selection amid that solid campaign with the Bonnies.

In what was one of his best games with the Bonnies, Council scattered 24 points on 10-for-19 shooting from the field, grabbed four rebounds, dished out three dimes and recorded three steals during a 74-70 win over the Providence Friars. Before playing for the Bonnies, Council suited up for the Wagner Seahawks in the 2023-24 campaign. He started his college career with Monroe College.

Council's decision to stay in college and continue his college career with Kansas basketball is a win for Bill Self's Jayhawks, who have seen the likes of Zeke Mayo, AJ Storr and Zach Clemence hit the college basketball transfer portal after a short appearance in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, the Jayhawks also lost Rylan Griffen to the transfer portal, as he decided to take his talents to the SEC with the Texas A&M Aggies.

Kansas basketball made it to the Big Dance and finished with a 21-13 record but suffered a loss in the first round of the national tourney at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Council can be expected to enjoy a significant role with Kansas basketball, given his experience and proven ability in the NCAA, though, there is still room for improvement for him. For one, he is only a career 41.0 percent shooter from the field in NCAA Division I competition. He is also just a career 28.3 percent shooter from behind the arc.