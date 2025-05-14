The Cleveland Cavaliers were having a very good season – until they weren't. The Eastern Conference's one seed had their season come to an end in the second round in only five games, as the Indiana Pacers looked vastly superior during their matchup against Cleveland. The Cavaliers have an impressive core, highlighted by their big four of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley.

The team hasn't been able to break through and take the next step, though, and a questionable fit in the backcourt has often come to blame. Mitchell and Garland are both great offensive players, but they both lack size and defense, so both players have been thrust into trade rumors at various points during their time together. Mitchell was just on the outside of the MVP race this season, so he is likely safe, especially now that he is under contract for the long term.

Garland could potentially be moved this offseason, though. The team won't be desperate to make a trade, but if the right package is offered, the Cavaliers will at least have to consider it. Could the Orlando Magic have such a trade offer?

Magic trade proposal for Darius Garland

Magic receive: Darius Garland

Cavaliers receive: Jalen Suggs, Cory Joseph, Caleb Houston, 2025 first-round pick (via Nuggets), 2027 first-round pick

The Cavaliers might covet more defense in their backcourt, which could make them consider a trade for Jalen Suggs. The combo guard in Orlando is one of the best point-of-attack defenders in the NBA. In this era of the NBA, teams often attack the opposing team's worst defenders all game long.

That has led to teams picking on Garland. By replacing him with Suggs, the team would instead add an elite defensive player who can legitimately shut down the opposing team's star player. Suggs has also improved as a 3-point shooter, so although he might not offer as much offensive creation as Garland, the Cavaliers would still have sufficient spacing in their two-big lineup.

Additionally, the Cavaliers would add two first-round picks in this deal, and having players on rookie deals would be massive for a team like Cleveland which has to navigate the second apron. Cory Joseph is also a solid backup point guard option. The Cavaliers have to brace for the likely inevitability of losing Ty Jerome in free agency this offseason.

The Magic are the league's worst 3-point shooting team, so they'd love to trade for a player who shot over 40% on 7.1 attempts from deep this past season. Garland has made two All-Star Games, and the Cavaliers have the assets to pull off a trade for a star.

Should the Cavaliers trade Darius Garland?

The Cavaliers shouldn't give up on their core quite yet. The team was so close this season, and injuries were a big reason why things went south. Cleveland started the year with 15 straight wins, which was one of the longest unbeaten streaks in NBA history. They looked like legitimate title contenders heading into the playoffs, largely because of the scoring prowess of the backcourt.

While neither Mitchell nor Garland has great size, the Cavaliers make up for it with a twin-tower set of big men. Mobley and Allen make up for any defensive mistakes/limitations the backcourt might have, and Mobley even won the Defensive Player of the Year award this season. De'Andre Hunter, Max Strus, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Sam Merrill, and Jerome are all solid role players, too, and all but the latter two are under contract for next season.

The Cavaliers can still win a championship next season, especially considering Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics just suffered an Achilles injury that will likely keep him out of next season. Considering their core four is locked up for years to come, too, the team is built to last. Mobley and Garland both missed time during the series against the Pacers, and Mitchell was hobbled throughout the playoffs.

Had the team been at full strength, there is a good chance that they would have advanced deep into the playoffs. The Cavaliers should not trade Garland this offseason. They should instead run it back with the same core. The Eastern Conference is weak, and it is even weaker now that Tatum and Damian Lillard will be hurt next season. The first overall pick that will likely become Cooper Flagg will even be going to a Dallas Mavericks team out West. If the Cavaliers fail again next season, then they should consider a drastic move, but that time isn't now.