The Cavs will be without Donovan Mitchell and other key figures in a matchup with the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

Currently on a four-game winning streak and heading into the second game of a back-to-back, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be without a few key faces when they host the Miami Heat. The Cavs will be without Donovan Mitchell (hamstring), Isaac Okoro (knee), Ty Jerome (ankle) and Ricky Rubio (personal). As always, Rubio's absence shouldn't come as a surprise. Cleveland is giving Rubio as much time as possible to prioritize and focus on his mental well-being. But, it's also worth noting that Caris LeVert (knee) is a game-time decision while Dean Wade (ankle) is considered doubtful, further limiting Cleveland's capacity depth-wise.

On the Heat's side, they're just as banged up as the Cavs. When Miami takes on Cleveland, they will be without Jamal Cain (G League Assignment), R.J. Hampton (knee), Tyler Herro (ankle), Nikola Jovic (G League Assignment), Kevin Love (personal) and Cole Swider (G League Assignment). Meanwhile, Heat superstar Bam Adebayo is probable to play against the Cavs, despite dealing with a hip contusion. Adebayo logged a full workload in Monday's victory over the Chicago Bulls with no injury being reported, so his presence on the injury report could be precautionary. He has started Miami's last ten games and appears on track to play Wednesday.

Cleveland's injury issues

Mitchell being sidelined is a little frustrating for the Cavs, considering that it's the fourth consecutive game in which Mitchell has been out due to his hamstring. It's also the fifth game overall that Mitchell will miss due to this nagging issue, but Cleveland has no choice but to err on the side of caution due to how severe and uncertain the recovery process can be.

Unfortunately, until there's an update, Mitchell will remain day-to-day as the trickiness of hamstring injuries never have a firm timeline for healing. While there's the threat of Jimmy Butler on Miami's side of things for Cleveland to defend, there's still the problem of covering other perimeter technicians like Duncan Robinson. That job to defend either of them would normally go to Okoro, Cleveland's best overall point-of-attack defender who can wreak havoc on the perimeter. Okoro will now miss nine games in a row after posting five points and two assists in an early November loss to the Indiana Pacers. Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff shared the team has yet to place a concrete timetable on Okoro's recovery, but they're hoping he will return sooner rather than later.

The lack of Jerome isn't as serious considering the sudden emergence of two-way guard Craig Porter Jr. as the Cavs' backup point guard. But, considering that the Heat still have Butler, despite being just as banged up, it could be a tough matchup for Cleveland against Miami. It certainly softens the blow if LeVert can go after missing their recent win over the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers. But, considering the Cavs were without LeVert and everyone else sidelined against the Heat were also missing against the Nuggets and Sixers and still won, they could still have a real shot to #LetEmKnow and dominate another Eastern Conference foe after a resounding overtime victory in Philadelphia the night before.