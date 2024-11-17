The Cleveland Cavaliers' 144-126 victory over the Chicago Bulls was historic for several reasons. With the 144-point total, Cleveland scored at least 130 points for a team-record sixth time this season. It was also the Cavs' 14th straight win, continuing Cleveland's undefeated stretch to start the year. But what gets lost in the fanfare and celebration is that this matchup with the Bulls was an NBA Cup game for the Cavs. After locking up the win and running up the score, a lot has also changed for Cleveland.

Chicago, Cleveland, the Boston Celtics, the Atlanta Hawks, and the Washington Wizards are part of the Eastern Conference's Group C for the NBA Cup. Boston’s recent loss to Atlanta makes it easier for Cleveland to get out of the group stage and knockout round. But, for the Cavs to punch their ticket to Las Vegas, everything depends on a few tiebreaker scenarios.

Breaking down the Cavs' NBA Cup tiebreaker scenarios

Boston's loss to Atlanta allows Cleveland to eliminate the Celtics with a win. It’s unlikely that a team with two losses would advance out of the group stage. Moreover, it's even more unlikely that a two-loss Boston team would qualify as a Wild Card.

A win in Boston against the Celtics clears the path for the Cavs to advance to Las Vegas. This wouldn’t have been the scenario if the Celtics had beaten the Hawks. But with how topsy-turvy things have been for every Eastern Conference team, Cleveland shutting the door on Boston could open up an NBA Cup window. But again, it all depends on how things go regarding tiebreaker scenarios, which burned the Cavs during last season's NBA Cup run.

The first tiebreaker in group play is the head-to-head record. If Cleveland loses to Boston next week and both teams finish 3-1, the Celtics would have the advantage. However, if three teams finish at 3-1, a point differential would decide the tie-breaker. The Cavs could win the group in that scenario if they accumulate a better point differential. Here's where things currently stand in Group C:

Atlanta Hawks, 2-0, +13 point differential Cleveland Cavaliers, 1-0, +18 point differential Boston Celtics, 0-1, -1 point differential Washington Wizards, 0-1, -12 point differential Chicago Bulls, 0-1, -18 point differential

Looking ahead at Cleveland's remaining NBA Cup schedule

With the standings and tiebreakers in place, what's next for the Cavs on their NBA Cup run?

After wrangling the Bulls, the Celtics, the defending champions, would be the Cavs' next NBA Cup challengers. Boston was always Cleveland's biggest threat, regardless of whether or not the NBA Cup was on the line. But after the Celtics lost to the Hawks, the stakes have only heightened in the Eastern Conference's Group C.

Soon after facing Boston, Cleveland takes on Atlanta. The Cavs and Hawks were also grouped in last season’s NBA Cup, with the Wine and Gold winning the lone matchup. Although Atlanta has been turbulent to start the year, they own a 6-4 record in their last ten games against Cleveland. This dilemma is similar to facing the Bulls; as long as the Cavs come ready to play, they can handle the Hawks.

Finally, the Cavs wrap up their group stage play at home against the Wizards in early December. Cleveland is already 1-0 against Washington this season and has gone 9-1 against the Wizards in their last ten matchups. Wrapping up their group stage play against Washington should give Cleveland a respite and help their chances of reaching Las Vegas to win it all.

What can the Cavs win for winning the NBA Cup?

Besides a trophy and NBA Cup glory being the ultimate prize, there are also cash incentives. Last season, in the first year of the NBA Cup, players on teams that reached the quarterfinals and beyond received additional compensation: $50,000 for players who lost in the quarterfinals, $100,000 for players who lost in the semifinals, $200,000 for players who lost in the final and $500,000 for players who won the NBA Cup.

This year, the prize money is expected to increase. Here is the NBA Cup prize money for players in 2024:

Players on losing quarterfinals teams: $51,497

Players on losing semifinals teams: $102,994

Players on the losing team in the championship game: $205,988

Players on the winning team in the NBA Cup championship game: $514,970

In simpler terms, the prize money is about a 3% increase from last season. The 3% growth is expected to continue, giving NBA teams like the Cavs even further stakes to compete for in-season glory.