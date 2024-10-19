Despite going 0-4 in preseason action, the Cleveland Cavaliers suffered their most significant offseason loss on the practice floor. The Cavs announced that sharpshooter Max Strus sustained a right ankle sprain during individual workouts. An X-ray and MRI confirmed the severity of the injury and that Strus will be sidelined for at least the next six weeks. During that time, Strus will receive treatment and rehabilitation, and his status and return to basketball activities will be updated as appropriate. Strus missed two preseason games against the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons with a right hip contusion before the ankle injury. The ankle injury kept Strus from the preseason finale on the road against the Chicago Bulls.

Expand Tweet

Losing Strus is a severe blow to Cleveland – especially on offense. Under new head coach Kenny Atkinson, the Cavs want to create controlled chaos that keeps defenses second-guessing where they'll attack. To generate that chaos, Atkinson needs Cleveland to fire off a healthy volume of three-pointers to keep things open on the interior. Constantly picking apart defenses makes it hard to keep the Cavs on offense with their multifaceted arsenal. However, not having Strus for over a month to start a season throws a wrench in those plans. Since without Strus, Cleveland's three-point attack is far less lethal.

Why the Cavs need Max Strus on the loose

Last season, Strus was one of Cleveland's most crucial three-point shooting threats. He was second in three-pointers made, just behind Donovan Mitchell. Strus's 168 three-point baskets accounted for roughly 15.2% of the Cavs' three-pointers. Behind him last year was Niang, whose 149 made perimeter attempts accounted only for 13.4% of Cleveland's total three-pointers. While that difference in makes doesn't feel significant, not having Strus long-term can throw a wrench in what Atkinson is trying to do.

During preseason action, the Cavs made a concerted effort to force opposing defenses to react to Cleveland's offensive attack. That was done by peppering opponents with assists to Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen inside. When the opposition corrected to stop it, the Cavs would kick back out to a wide-open shooter, keeping defenses constantly moving and guessing.

Strus is an active part of Cleveland's defensive bending. He can use his three-point gravity to force defenses to overcorrect. In turn, he or his teammates would find clean looks at the basket or elsewhere on the perimeter. Not having that to open games, especially now when they count, will make it challenging for the Cavs to find an offensive rhythm out of the gates.

Sure, the Cavs could try to plug Dean Wade into the position or play Sam Merrill or Niang more, hoping to get similar results. Unfortunately, neither player is quite the same caliber shooter as Strus. Strus's injury is a double-edged sword that's pierced Cleveland's offense. It will make it harder for the Cavs to generate the looks that Atkinson wants to maximize their offensive opportunities.

Will Max Strus miss more than Cleveland's first 20 games?

It also means Strus won't be as comfortable in Atkinson's offense when he returns to the court, setting him and the team further behind while he shakes off the rust and gets up to speed. To make matters worse, Cleveland doesn't have the most manageable schedule to start the season. The Cavs open their season on the road against the Toronto Raptors. They then will face the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks (twice), and Golden State Warriors within their first ten games. However, based on Strus's recovery window and assuming he'll only miss six weeks, he will miss Cleveland's first twenty games to start the year.

Sure, there will be softer matchups like the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, and Charlotte Hornets in that second ten-game stretch. However, the Cavs will also face the Pelicans again, along with tough matchups with the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, and Boston Celtics. Not having Strus for these big-time opponents is vital – especially when Cleveland wants a top record in the Eastern Conference. Hopefully, they'll be doing fine without Strus when he eventually returns. But it also puts a damper on things before the Cavs' regular season begins.