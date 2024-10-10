Things were thrown for a loop early in preseason action for the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the second quarter forward Max Strus exited the Cavs’ first preseason game with a hip injury and did not return. That forced Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson to shake things up, altering his game plan on the fly during the exhibition. There were times that the Cavs leaned more heavily on sharpshooter Sam Merrill. Cleveland also thrust Dean Wade into an unforeseen role, something the team nor Wade had prepared for.

“We threw Dean [Wade] in at the three, which we have not done in practice at all,” Atkinson said postgame.

Wade’s output against the Chicago Bulls left much to be desired after Wade had five points on 2-of-6 shooting in 18 minutes. Merrill, meanwhile, was also limited due to foul trouble. In 12 minutes, Merrill had six points on 1-6 shooting and went 1-6 from three-point range. Cleveland tried to run plays similar to how they'd utilize Strus, with Merrill adopting the role. But, with Merrill racking up four fouls in the first half, it became difficult for the Cavs to get him rolling.

Thankfully, Strus is considered day-to-day going forward. So, hopefully, with less than 20 days to go until they open their regular season against the Toronto Raptors, the Cavs can get Strus back and not have to face a scramble like they did against the Bulls. However, hip injuries are tricky – especially bruises like those suffered by Strus. If Cleveland's starting small forward is sidelined, can Wade and Merrill step up when the matchups begin to matter?

Can Dean Wade and Sam Merrill step up for the Cavs if Max Strus is sidelined?

On paper, Wade doesn’t command the same shooting gravity as Strus. However, Wade remains a legitimate perimeter threat, keeping defenses honest and the floor stretched out for the Cavs' key scorers. Wade’s willingness to play within the flow of the offense and not need heavy usage allows the Cavs to prioritize offensive balance.

Wade’s efficient, low-usage offensive style could be just what the Cavs need in the early stages of this season—especially considering his defensive versatility. Wade's size and mobility allow him to guard multiple positions, which is valuable alongside Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Size and mobility are essential to combat the NBA’s pace-and-space offenses; Wade offers the Cavs a unique advantage in their defensive schemes.

So, while Wade isn't as three-point heavy as Strus, he can narrow the gap on either end of the floor. However, when Merrill is on the court, the lack of three-point marksmanship is quickly answered. Last season, Merrill took the fifth-most three-pointers for the Cavs. He also had the best completion percentage out of any regular rotation player. Merrill accomplished that in the tenth-most minutes played for Cleveland. So, to say that Merrill can get hotter than a blowtorch is an understatement. When he gets rolling, Merrill can be critical for the Cavs' on-court success.

What's next for the offense?

With Strus's injury, Cleveland had to close a door to open a window. That window is an opportunity to try new things during the preseason. It can empower roleplayers to find spots within Atkinson's offense. It also allows the Cavs' stars to find chemistry with varied lineups. Sure, losing Strus to an injury early into preseason is unfortunate. It complicates things for a new head coach and offensive system. However, it can also allow Cleveland to try new things. Wade and Merrill stepping up instead of Strus could lead to even more dynamic basketball in the long term for the Cavs. Ultimately, that's what matters most – especially when every game counts.