For the better part of his career, everyone has wanted Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland to shoot more three-pointers. The latest person to tell Garland to increase his volume during training camp is new Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson. Something Atkinson wants to improve is Cleveland’s 3-point volume. The Cavs ranked eighth in total attempts last season, attempting more than 3,000 from the perimeter. But Atkinson wants that number to grow even more, with a clear message to Garland to increase his volume.

“He hasn’t really told me, but he said in the ballpark around eight or nine,” Garland said when asked if Atkinson has given him an exact number.

Last season, Garland averaged 6.2 attempts, third on the team behind Mitchell and Max Strus. This isn’t the first time a coach has urged Garland to fire more willingly. J.B. Bickerstaff did the same. Will Garland follow through this time?

“I can get that many up for sure,” Garland said. “I got enough bullets in my gun. I can’t turn down any.”

Even though this has been a talking point for a few seasons, there’s reason to believe the Cavs will be a high-volume three-point team even when they have Garland on the floor. But how will Atkinson get Garland to take more, even after it's been a point of emphasis?

Kenny Atkinson's master plan for Darius Garland and the Cavs' offense

Garland said Atkinson has focused on different ways to get those shots. Garland needs to be more willing to walk into transition and pull-up 3s. There’s a plan to utilize him as a catch-and-shoot, off-ball player, flying off screens in the halfcourt. Atkinson has also pointed to the importance of corner 3s — an area where the Cavs ranked 13th in attempts, 16th in makes, and 24th in percentage last season.

“[There’s] just different ways I get to shots,” Garland said when asked how Atkinson’s offense impacts his game. “I get to a lot more threes, a lot more off-ball actions, even walk-up threes and transitions coming off screens in half-court settings. Just shooting the ones I’m pretty confident in taking. I can’t turn down any.”

If Atkinson has his way, and this offense comes together in his vision, the Cavs will rely less on the pick-and-roll and isolation attacks. It will be a more diverse offense that can lead to Garland getting more straightforward three-point attempts at a higher volume.

“It would be good for us,” Garland said. “We have a lot of talent on this team, so different off-ball actions, different screening actions to just get defenders moving and shifting the defense. It’s gonna help us just try to get downhill and make plays for others just to move the ball side to side and make the defense shift.”

Cleveland will soon wrap up Florida training camp and head home. Then, the Cavs will kick off their preseason at home against the Chicago Bulls. Garland might not play much against Chicago. However, the matchup should show everyone what to expect from Cleveland's offense this year. From there, applying and understanding Atkinson's vision will be easier – especially with Garland leading the charge.