The Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards will play on Friday night. Cleveland, the best team in the NBA, will play a Washington team that currently holds the worst record in the league. Still, the Cavs will not overlook their opponent. Donovan Mitchell is dealing with an injury heading into the game, so will he be available on Friday night?

Donovan Mitchell is dealing with a right shoulder contusion. The 28-year-old has been able to play in 48 of the Cavs' 51 games so far in the 2024-25 season. The Cavs will proceed with caution on Friday, though, as they will not want to risk further injury.

Mitchell is in the middle of another All-Star season. He is averaging 23.8 points, 4.7 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per outing in the 2024-25 campaign. Mitchell is also shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc.

So is he playing tonight? Here is everything we know about Donovan Mitchell's injury status for Friday night's game vs. the Wizards.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Donovan Mitchell's injury status vs. Wizards

Mitchell is listed as probable on the NBA injury report with a shoulder injury.

The Cavs are obviously closely monitoring the situation. Mitchell initially being listed as probable is a promising sign that the injury is not too serious. Nevertheless, the Cavs will certainly proceed with caution as aforementioned.

Cleveland will enter Friday night's game with plenty of confidence. Washington has endured a difficult 2024-25 season to say the least. The Wizards would love to upset the Cavaliers, but doing so will unquestionably prove to be an immense challenge.

Mitchell's final injury status will play a role in determining the outcome of the game, though. When it comes to the question of is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight vs. the Wizards, however, the answer is maybe.