The Arch Manning hype has been up and down all season, but Biff Poggi is one of many who believe the former Heisman hopeful is fully back on track. After Manning dominated the Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl, Michigan's former interim head coach was the first to give the Texas quarterback his praise.

Poggi admitted that Manning surprised him on multiple occasions, despite how prepared he felt he was. The 66-year-old praised Manning's all-around skill set, revealing how impressed he was with his arm talent and mobility.

“Arch is an exceptional player,” Poggi said, via Eric Henry of 247 Sports. “He made some throws today that I thought were like, ‘Wow.' When you look at him on the field, he's big and strong, but I had no idea he was as athletic as he is. He's a force to be reckoned with.”

Michigan Interim HC Biff Poggi and LB Jimmy Rolder on Arch Manning. “He’s big and strong, but I didn’t realize he’s as fast as he is.” — Poggi “He’s sneaky fast.” — Rolder pic.twitter.com/rRqLnzgN91 — Eric C. Henry (@EricCHenry_) January 1, 2026

Manning ended the game completing 21 of his 34 passes for 221 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. His stats would have been even more impressive had his receivers not dropped as many passes as they did.

Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder added that Manning is “sneaky fast.” The redshirt sophomore torched the Wolverines on the ground with a career-high 155 rushing yards, highlighted by a game-sealing 60-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Michigan's pass-rush had been a force all season, but was without NFL-bound stars Jaishawn Barham and Derrick Moore in the Citrus Bowl. They were unable to log a single sack on Manning, who showed off a much-improved pocket presence.

While many fans might be turned off by Manning after his disappointing start to the 2025 season, he is poised to begin his fourth season in Austin as a Heisman contender yet again.

Biff Poggi bids adieu to Michigan after Citrus Bowl

Poggi's comments on Manning were some of his final as a member of the Michigan football team. The longtime coach, whose background story as an “accidental” millionaire has come to light in recent months, acknowledged during his post-game presser that he would not be part of new head coach Kyle Whittingham's staff.

Poggi officially wished the team farewell on social media after the game.

“To Michigan, all our former Michigan Men players, Warde Manuel, our regents, and our fans,” Poggi tweeted. “Thank you for the honor of serving. I will always call Michigan my football home. God bless you with true meaning in your lives of service to others, deep faith in God and the love of your families. Please positively support Kyle and the players. Be true GoBlue.”

Poggi did not specify whether he would retire or seek another coaching opportunity with another team.