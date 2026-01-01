A new year opens with uncertainty around Warner Bros. Discovery’s future, but HBO Max still leans into what it does best. January 2026 delivers range. Big franchises sit next to prestige films, returning HBO originals, reality comfort food and deep catalog additions that reward browsing. If the goal involves value and variety, this month hits that mark early.

Big movies and franchise comfort kicks off January

January 1 sets the tone with a massive film drop. Action fans can run through the entire John Wick trilogy in one go, a perfect warmup before the franchise’s next chapter elsewhere, TheWrap reports. Comedy fans can revisit Mel Brooks chaos with Spaceballs, which lands at the right moment as anticipation builds for its long awaited sequel.

A24 also makes its presence felt right away. Titles like Moonlight, Ex Machina, and A Most Violent Year give January a prestige backbone. These films balance the heavier catalog titles and reinforce HBO Max’s identity as a home for serious cinema, not just volume.

The month continues that energy with buzzy newer releases. The Smashing Machine arrives on January 23, bringing A24’s gritty biopic sensibility to the platform. If I Had Legs I’d Kick You follows at the end of the month for viewers craving something stranger and more intimate.

HBO originals and series returns carry the month

On the television side, January leans heavily on returning favorites and ambitious originals. Industry returns for its fourth season on January 11, continuing its sharp look at ambition, power and self destruction in high finance. Later in the month, fantasy fans finally get A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a highly anticipated expansion of George R R Martin’s world that arrives January 18.

Max originals also stay busy. The Pitt comes back with new episodes on January 8, while documentaries like Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! celebrate legacy and culture later in the month.

Reality and lifestyle programming rounds things out. From long running staples like House Hunters to competition shows like Beat Bobby Flay and Worst Cooks in America, HBO Max continues to serve viewers who want easy comfort viewing alongside prestige storytelling.

Full list of HBO Max releases in January 2026

Jan. 1

A Most Violent Year

All This and Heaven Too

Almost Christmas

April in Paris

Baby Face

Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World

Blazing Saddles

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Catwoman

Constantine

Deception

Desire Me

Double Wedding

Ex Machina

Faithless

Fargo

Fifth Avenue Girl

Frankenstein 1970

Getaway

Glass

Going the Distance

Goodbye, My Fancy

Green Lantern: Beware My Power

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights

Green Lantern: First Flight

Green Mansions

HGTV Dream Home 2026

High Anxiety

History of the World: Part 1

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

It All Came True

It’s Love I’m After

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

June Bride

Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’hoole

Lili

Love Crazy

Lullaby of Broadway

Margaret

Margaret: Extended Version

Mike Wallace is Here

Mogambo

Moonlight

My Favorite Wife

My Reputation

Neptune’s Daughter

Nine Lives

Panama Hattie

Possessed

Presenting Lily Mars

Pride and Prejudice

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins

Reunion in France

Rocket Science

Royal Wedding

Sadie McKee

Spaceballs

Task Force

Taxi Driver

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans

The Americanization of Emily

The Bride Came C.O.D.

The Courtship of Eddie’s Father

The Curse of Frankenstein

The Desert Song

The Enchanted Cottage

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Last Time I Saw Paris

The Narrow Margin

The Red Badge of Courage

The Student Prince

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Working Man

This Modern Age

To Please a Lady

Today We Live

Twilight

Vivacious Lady

While We’re Young

Wife vs. Secretary

Wild Boys of the Road

World Without End

Zabriskie Point

2

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 249

Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 4

Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 5

The Cult of the Real Housewife, Season 1

Jan. 5

Home Town, Season 10

Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check

6

Baking Championship: Next Gen, Season 1

Haunted Hospitals, Season 4

The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story

Jan. 7

1000-lb Sisters, Season 8

Moonshiners, Season 15

Nevada Wild, Season 1

Wildcard Kitchen, Season 3

Justice Defenders: Change Inside Prison

8

65

Expedition X, Season 11

My Strange Addiction, Season 7

Neighborhood Watch, Season 1

The Pitt, Season 2

Real PD: Kansas City: Death Before Dishonor

Ugliest House in America, Season 7

Jan. 9

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 206

11

Industry, Season 4

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 10

Maxxed Out, Season 1

Totally Spies, Season 7B

Unexplained: Caught on Camera, Season 4

Jan. 12

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, Season 3

13

People Magazine Investigates, Season 9

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, Season 6

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings: The Great Eight, Season 2

The Curious Case of…, Season 2

Jan. 14

Evil Lives Here, Season 19

Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger, Season 1

Suddenly Amish, Season 1

15

Hot Rod Garage, Season 12

Jan. 16

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 250

18

A Knight in the Making, Season 1

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Season 1

Jan. 20

Street Outlaws: Locals Only, Season 2

22

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!

Jan. 23

My Haunted Hometown, Season 1

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 24

The Smashing Machine

25

Have I Got News For You, Season 4

Jan. 27

33 Photos from the Ghetto

29

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 40

Jan. 30

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

31