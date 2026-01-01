A new year opens with uncertainty around Warner Bros. Discovery’s future, but HBO Max still leans into what it does best. January 2026 delivers range. Big franchises sit next to prestige films, returning HBO originals, reality comfort food and deep catalog additions that reward browsing. If the goal involves value and variety, this month hits that mark early.
Big movies and franchise comfort kicks off January
January 1 sets the tone with a massive film drop. Action fans can run through the entire John Wick trilogy in one go, a perfect warmup before the franchise’s next chapter elsewhere, TheWrap reports. Comedy fans can revisit Mel Brooks chaos with Spaceballs, which lands at the right moment as anticipation builds for its long awaited sequel.
A24 also makes its presence felt right away. Titles like Moonlight, Ex Machina, and A Most Violent Year give January a prestige backbone. These films balance the heavier catalog titles and reinforce HBO Max’s identity as a home for serious cinema, not just volume.
The month continues that energy with buzzy newer releases. The Smashing Machine arrives on January 23, bringing A24’s gritty biopic sensibility to the platform. If I Had Legs I’d Kick You follows at the end of the month for viewers craving something stranger and more intimate.
HBO originals and series returns carry the month
On the television side, January leans heavily on returning favorites and ambitious originals. Industry returns for its fourth season on January 11, continuing its sharp look at ambition, power and self destruction in high finance. Later in the month, fantasy fans finally get A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a highly anticipated expansion of George R R Martin’s world that arrives January 18.
Max originals also stay busy. The Pitt comes back with new episodes on January 8, while documentaries like Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! celebrate legacy and culture later in the month.
Reality and lifestyle programming rounds things out. From long running staples like House Hunters to competition shows like Beat Bobby Flay and Worst Cooks in America, HBO Max continues to serve viewers who want easy comfort viewing alongside prestige storytelling.
Full list of HBO Max releases in January 2026
Jan. 1
- A Most Violent Year
- All This and Heaven Too
- Almost Christmas
- April in Paris
- Baby Face
- Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World
- Blazing Saddles
- Bodies Bodies Bodies
- Catwoman
- Constantine
- Deception
- Desire Me
- Double Wedding
- Ex Machina
- Faithless
- Fargo
- Fifth Avenue Girl
- Frankenstein 1970
- Getaway
- Glass
- Going the Distance
- Goodbye, My Fancy
- Green Lantern: Beware My Power
- Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
- Green Lantern: First Flight
- Green Mansions
- HGTV Dream Home 2026
- High Anxiety
- History of the World: Part 1
- Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
- It All Came True
- It’s Love I’m After
- John Wick
- John Wick: Chapter 2
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
- June Bride
- Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’hoole
- Lili
- Love Crazy
- Lullaby of Broadway
- Margaret
- Margaret: Extended Version
- Mike Wallace is Here
- Mogambo
- Moonlight
- My Favorite Wife
- My Reputation
- Neptune’s Daughter
- Nine Lives
- Panama Hattie
- Possessed
- Presenting Lily Mars
- Pride and Prejudice
- Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins
- Reunion in France
- Rocket Science
- Royal Wedding
- Sadie McKee
- Spaceballs
- Task Force
- Taxi Driver
- Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans
- The Americanization of Emily
- The Bride Came C.O.D.
- The Courtship of Eddie’s Father
- The Curse of Frankenstein
- The Desert Song
- The Enchanted Cottage
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard
- The Last Time I Saw Paris
- The Narrow Margin
- The Red Badge of Courage
- The Student Prince
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- The Working Man
- This Modern Age
- To Please a Lady
- Today We Live
- Twilight
- Vivacious Lady
- While We’re Young
- Wife vs. Secretary
- Wild Boys of the Road
- World Without End
- Zabriskie Point
2
- House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 249
- Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 4
- Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 5
- The Cult of the Real Housewife, Season 1
Jan. 5
- Home Town, Season 10
- Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check
6
- Baking Championship: Next Gen, Season 1
- Haunted Hospitals, Season 4
- The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story
Jan. 7
- 1000-lb Sisters, Season 8
- Moonshiners, Season 15
- Nevada Wild, Season 1
- Wildcard Kitchen, Season 3
- Justice Defenders: Change Inside Prison
8
- 65
- Expedition X, Season 11
- My Strange Addiction, Season 7
- Neighborhood Watch, Season 1
- The Pitt, Season 2
- Real PD: Kansas City: Death Before Dishonor
- Ugliest House in America, Season 7
- Jan. 9
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 206
11
- Industry, Season 4
- Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 10
- Maxxed Out, Season 1
- Totally Spies, Season 7B
- Unexplained: Caught on Camera, Season 4
Jan. 12
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, Season 3
13
- People Magazine Investigates, Season 9
- Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, Season 6
- Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings: The Great Eight, Season 2
- The Curious Case of…, Season 2
Jan. 14
- Evil Lives Here, Season 19
- Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger, Season 1
- Suddenly Amish, Season 1
15
- Hot Rod Garage, Season 12
Jan. 16
- House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 250
18
- A Knight in the Making, Season 1
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Season 1
Jan. 20
- Street Outlaws: Locals Only, Season 2
22
- Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
Jan. 23
- My Haunted Hometown, Season 1
- Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 24
- The Smashing Machine
25
- Have I Got News For You, Season 4
Jan. 27
- 33 Photos from the Ghetto
29
- Beat Bobby Flay, Season 40
Jan. 30
- If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
31
- I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not