Looking to bounce back from a frustrating loss to the Boston Celtics, the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers are hitting the road to take on a familiar rival: the Detroit Pistons. Last time out, the Cavs lost to the Celtics 112-105, with injuries taking their toll on Cleveland. The Pistons, meanwhile, have been resting after losing to the Atlanta Hawks 132-130.

This is the third of four matchups between Detroit and Cleveland but the second game in a back-to-back for the Cavs. Cleveland owns the season series with a 2-0 lead. So, the rested Pistons will be looking to enter the win column while defending home court. Unfortunately, the Cavs and Pistons are dealing with injuries, so health will play a factor in this game.

Who is on the injury report for the Pistons against Cleveland?

The only two players who will be inactive for Detroit are Jaden Ivey (fibula fracture) and Bobi Klintman (NBA G League assignment). Meanwhile, Ron Harper Jr., Daniss Jenkins, and Tolu Smith are all available for the Pistons against the Cavs despite typically spending time getting on-court opportunities with the Motor City Cruise, the Pistons' NBA G League affiliate.

Ivey underwent successful surgery in early January to repair a broken left fibula and was given a four-week timeline before his next evaluation. However, the guard was always expected to remain out through the All-Star break. Recently, Detroit head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that Ivey is progressing and continues to meet with doctors, but the guard doesn't have a timeline for a return to game action yet.

Klintman, meanwhile, continues to bounce back and forth between the NBA and G League. The rookie forward is averaging 11.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 32.3 minutes across his 12 appearances for the Cruise in 2024-25. Klintman likely projects as a long-term development project for Detroit.

Could the Cavs be without Donovan Mitchell against Detroit?

For Cleveland, the Cavs will be without Luke Travers and JT Thor. Cleveland's two-way players are all on assignment with the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cavs. Like Davison and Watson, Travers, Bates, and Thor all need on-court opportunities to grow and develop, something they don't regularly get with the Cavs.

The more worrisome injuries are those that will make Dean Wade (knee) and Isaac Okoro (shoulder) unavailable for Cleveland. Not having Okoro available hurts Cleveland's defense, especially when it comes to defending Tatum. However, not having Wade makes things even worse. Wade has emerged as a critical lynchpin for the Cavs on either end of the floor.

Wade has showcased an ability to defend multiple positions. He's also hurt opposing defenses at the rim or on the perimeter. The Cavs recently announced that Wade would be sidelined indefinitely, making it a harder pill for Cleveland to swallow.

The more troubling injury is the recent addition of superstar guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cavs' injury report. Heading into the matchup, Mitchell is listed as questionable with a right shoulder contusion. While it doesn't appear Mitchell was dealing with anything serious against Boston, Cleveland could still rest him against Detroit. The Cavs cannot afford to be without Mitchell in the long term. So, if he is dealing with a shoulder injury, it's better to err on the side of caution.