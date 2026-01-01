As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for their season-ending game against the Giants, head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacted to the release of Trevon Diggs. Also, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus did not stutter about the status of his tenuous job security, according to a post on X by DLLS Cowboys.

“DC Matt Eberflus on his job security.

“My mindset has always been the same, one week at a time, one game at a time, and your focus is on coaching the players.”

Also, Eberflus sidestepped any excuses, according to a post on X by Nicole Hutchison.

“I take full accountability.” Matt Eberflus on taking ownership of the #DallasCowboys defensive struggles.

Cowboys DC Matt Ebeflus may not be long for Dallas

Things got tougher for Eberflus right from the get-go. The Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Packers, and the defense never got off the ground in the 2025 season.

Eberflus said the trade made a difference, according to a post on X by Clarence Hill Jr.

Article Continues Below

“Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus admitted things changed for defense when they lost an All-Pro pass rusher who can win quick. But you can’t look back.”

The Cowboys rank No. 30 in the NFL in yards allowed per game with 376.8. They are dead last against the pass (253.6) and better against the run at No. 19 (123.3).

Perhaps acquiring Kenny Clark in the Parsons trade, and later picking up Quinnen Williams in a deal with the Jets, made a difference. But it didn’t change the defense overall.

Still, Eberflus said he wouldn’t do things differently, according to The Athletic.

“I don’t really think about it that way,” Eberflus said. “I think about being in the moment and just keep adjusting and learning and growing and getting better. I don’t think I’d do anything differently. I think I would just work to adjust when you get different players in and those things. I think that’s what you do as a coach.

“I think the start of the year, guys were in and out, in terms of we weren’t at full force. And then when we got some guys back, I thought we had a good stretch there. I thought the stretch was pretty good. We started to improve. I know we improved in the run defense and the third-down defense.”