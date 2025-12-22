Amid a three-game skid and only one game over .500, the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly staying pat in trade talks, for now, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst relayed. That narrative could change over the course of the regular season and undoubtedly in the offseason, as CluctchPoints' Brett Siegel reported. However, for now, the Cavaliers will look internally for a season turnaround.

From everything he's hearing, Windhorst believes the Cavs are working through it without drastic changes, he said, per ESPN's The Hoop Collective.

“Again my assessment, and my assessment in speaking to folks around the team is that they believe the best approach right now is to try to work through this, get healthy and find ways to improve and get through it,” Windhorst said. “I don’t think radical change or roster change is coming. Now we are in mid-December, if you get to mid to late January and you’re still in ninth place of wherever this podcast comes out, that may be a different conversation.”

ESPN's Brian Windhorst says the Cavaliers are hoping for Max Strus to return in January, and Sam Merrill to return from his hand injury as soon as possible as the team’s lack of shooting is why he’s important. The two shooters are a big part of Cleveland's offensive.

The Cavs have dropped three of their last five games, including a pair of their most recent losses to the Chicago Bulls, who won both games by an 11+ point margin, following a disappointing 119-111 overtime loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Is Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson's job safe in 2025-26?

Could Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson's job be in jeopardy in 2025-26 following an unhappy report from team GM Dan Gilbert? It's still too early to say, considering the many hurdles the Cavaliers have faced, including a list of injuries to starters. However, pressure is mounting on Atkinson amid a lackluster regular season, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“I’ve been hearing rumbles in coaching circles for weeks, amazingly, that pressure is indeed mounting on Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson,” NBA insider Marc Stein reported.

However, Cavs front office is reportedly still on Atkinson's side, for the time being.

“One source close to the process, however, pushed back to The Stein Line on the idea that any dismay from Gilbert would have any immediate impact on Atkinson, noting that Gilbert had perhaps the strongest voice in Northeast Ohio backing the selection of Atkinson as J.B. Bickerstaff’s successor,” Stein added.

The Cavs will host the Hornets on Monday.