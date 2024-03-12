As we inch closer to the conclusion of the 2023-24 NBA season, more and more discussion is going to be centered around the league's new rules regarding the awards and accolades that will be given out. This season in particular is unique simply because there is a hard minimum number of games played requirement for players to even be eligible for honors such as the MVP award and All-NBA selections. As outlined in the new CBA agreement, players must play at least 20 minutes in at least 65 games this season to be eligible for regular-season honors. This means we can already write off Joel Embiid, Donovan Mitchell, and so many others.
The NBA decided to add this caveat to the regular-season honors simply because load management had become a problem in recent years. In attempts to crack down on star players sitting out unnecessary games, this new policy was adopted. Unfortunately, it has been met with a lot of criticism from both players and fans, especially since one can't control whether or not they suffer an actual injury that keeps them sidelined.
Injuries happen in basketball, and they unfortunately have a huge influence on how every season plays out. Perhaps it is fair to say that someone shouldn't be eligible for an award or honor if they play in less than half the season, but 65 games is roughly 80 percent of the 82-game schedule each team plays.
Even though there are protections for those who suffer season-ending injuries (62 games), and near misses in minutes (two games with at least 15 minutes), this still doesn't make up for the fact that players who would normally be named to the All-NBA team any other season will now be ineligible. This has a major impact on the league as a whole simply because each player's contract and the potential money they can make in their career are dependent on earning such accolades.
These new rules and regulations are going to be revisited by the league in the offseason. Until then, the 65-game rule stands as is, resulting in plenty of notable players being ruled ineligible for MVP, All-NBA, and any other awards.
Notable players ineligible for 2023-24 NBA awards
Joel Embiid, Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, and Julius Randle each made the 2022-23 All-NBA list last season. This year, they are ineligible for this distinction due to the fact that they have missed more than 18 games this season, which means they have crossed the 65-game minimum mark.
Here is a look at all the notable players who are unable to receive awards and accolades at the conclusion of the 2023-24 NBA season.
Others not listed below that are ineligible for any NBA awards include: Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies), LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets), Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers), Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Chris Paul (Golden State Warriors), Russell Westbrook (Los Angeles Clippers), and Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)
Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers
Games played: 34 | Games missed: 30
Up until he suffered his meniscus injury in January, Embiid was the favorite to win back-to-back MVP awards. In the 34 games he has played, Embiid has averaged 35.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game while shooting 53.3 percent from the floor. The Philadelphia 76ers are hopeful that their MVP can return before the conclusion of the regular season.
Donovan Mitchell – Cleveland Cavaliers
Games played: 47 | Games missed: 18
Mitchell just hit the 18-game missed mark on Monday night when he sat out against the Phoenix Suns, a game the Cleveland Cavaliers lost 117-111. Not only is Mitchell ineligible to earn his second straight All-NBA selection, but he can't be in the running for MVP either. He currently ranks fifth in the league in scoring this season.
Jimmy Butler – Miami Heat
Games played: 45 | Games missed: 19
This will mark the fifth straight season in which Jimmy Butler has played in 64 or fewer games. The Miami Heat star has made it clear that he isn't focused on any honors, as his only goal is to contend for a championship.
Kyrie Irving – Dallas Mavericks
Games played: 43 | Games missed: 22
Kyrie Irving has missed a handful of games this season due to injury. He missed time earlier in the season due to a right heel contusion, and he recently missed a chunk of time due to a thumb injury. In 43 games, Irving has averaged 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.
Kristaps Porzingis – Boston Celtics
Games played: 46 | Games missed: 18
The new 65-game minimum rule was not one that was added in favor of Kristaps Porzingis, as he has not surpassed this mark since he played in 66 games during the 2016-17 season. Porzingis is always dealing with injuries, and he recently missed his 18th game of the season on Monday night when the Boston Celtics defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 121-99.
Julius Randle – New York Knicks
Games played: 46 | Games missed: 18
The New York Knicks have been without Julius Randle since January 27 as a result of a dislocated right shoulder. Initially said to be re-evaluated in two or three weeks from the time of the injury, Randle has since missed the Knicks' last 18 games. Tuesday night's game against the 76ers will be his 19th consecutive game missed after not missing a game all season.
Jamal Murray – Denver Nuggets
Games played: 49 | Games missed: 16
The reason why Jamal Murray finds himself on the list of ineligible players for awards and accolades despite still being able to achieve the 65-game minimum is due to the fact that he has played in three games where he failed to record at least 20 minutes. In two of those games, he failed to record 15 minutes. This essentially counts as two absences for Murray, which brings him to the dreaded number 18 for “games missed.”
Bradley Beal – Phoenix Suns
Games played: 36 | Games missed: 29
Bradley Beal is an All-Star, All-NBA-caliber player who just hasn't been able to stay healthy. He began the year with a back injury, only to return and deal with some ankle injuries. Beal then broke his nose and has since had to deal with a nagging hamstring injury. The three-time All-Star just can't catch a break.
OG Anunoby – New York Knicks
Games played: 41 | Games missed: 23
Like Randle, OG Anunoby has been out since Jan. 27 due to undergoing surgery to remove a loose body in his right elbow. Known for his defensive prowess on the wing, Anunoby is ineligible for defensive honors this season.
Evan Mobley – Cleveland Cavaliers
Games played: 41 | Games missed: 23
Evan Mobley was an All-Defensive First Team selection last season after finishing third in the voting for Defensive Player of the Year. Now, he is ineligible for these honors after having knee surgery that sidelined him almost all of December and January.
Players close to being ineligible
There are a handful of notable players who continue to inch closer to the 65-game minimum mark this season. Tyrese Haliburton, Devin Booker, and Karl-Anthony Towns are a few of those who are looking to keep their hopes of qualifying for MVP, All-NBA, and other honors alive.
With just about a month left in the regular season, there is no longer any wiggle room for any of these players to miss games if they want to be recognized as one of the league's best.
Tyrese Haliburton – Indiana Pacers
Games played: 52 | Games missed: 13
Tyrese Haliburton can only miss a maximum of four more games if he is to remain eligible for end-of-season honors. So far this year, Haliburton has been one of the best point guards in the league, averaging 20.8 points and 11.3 assists per game.
Devin Booker – Phoenix Suns
Games played: 51 | Games missed: 14
The Phoenix Suns were without Devin Booker for four straight games prior to Monday's victory over the Cavs due to an ankle injury. Now, Booker can only miss a maximum of three more games to remain safe from the 65-game rule.
Karl-Anthony Towns – Minnesota Timberwolves
Games played: 60 | Games missed: 5
Although he has only missed five games, Karl-Anthony Towns recently suffered a torn meniscus and is having surgery. This likely means his season is over, which means that KAT won't be able to make the All-NBA list despite being named an All-Star for the first time since the 2021-22 season.
Trae Young – Atlanta Hawks
Games played: 51 | Games missed: 13
At this point, Trae Young will cross the threshold and be ineligible for any NBA awards and accolades this season after undergoing finger surgery recently. It would be a surprise if he played another game this season.
Lauri Markkanen – Utah Jazz
Games played: 51 | Games missed: 13
Even though the Utah Jazz are not good, Lauri Markkanen has been one of the league's best scoring forwards. However, he has missed three straight games due to a quad injury and is only able to miss four more games. The 2022-23 Most Improved Player is definitely in the danger zone.
Cam Thomas – Brooklyn Nets
Games played: 50 | Games missed: 15
Cam Thomas recently claimed that he feels like he should be in the running for Most Improved Player. The 22-year-old has averaged a career-high 21.3 points per game this season while shooting roughly 17 shots per game, which ranks inside the top 25. He is only allowed to miss two more games in order to retain eligibility for Most Improved Player.
Alperen Sengun – Houston Rockets
Games played: 63 | Games missed: 1
No official word has been given yet as to whether Alperen Sengun will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season after suffering a brutal-looking ankle sprain and bone bruise in his knee. A total of 18 games remain on the Houston Rockets' schedule, and Sengun has missed only one game since suffering this injury over the weekend. It is possible that Sengun could remain eligible for the Most Improved Player award under protection against season-ending injuries.