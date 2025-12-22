The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night to continue their three-game homestand at Rocket Arena. Donovan Mitchell is listed as probable and LaMelo Ball is listed as available for the teams' second meeting in eight days.

Mitchell missed Cleveland's third straight loss on Friday to the Chicago Bulls due to illness, while Ball suited up in Charlotte's blowout defeat to the Detroit Pistons. Here's everything we know about Donovan Mitchell and LaMelo Ball's playing statuses for Cavs vs. Hornets.

Donovan Mitchell, LaMelo Ball's injury statuses for Cavs vs. Hornets

When it comes to the question of whether Donovan Mitchell and LaMelo Ball are playing tonight in the Cavs vs. Hornets matchup, the answer is likely yes for the former and a confirmed yes for the latter.

Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson described Mitchell as “really sick” before Friday's game against the Bulls, sharing that the team decided to send him home that day to recuperate. With a bug going around the locker room, Craig Porter Jr. was forced to miss that contest, too. Luckily, it appears that both are on the mend from whatever sickness they had.

In addition, Cleveland swingman Sam Merrill might be back in action for the first time in over a month. That's a huge development for the wine and gold; his off-ball nature and threat as a shooter, along with his lateral movement defensively, have been sorely missed. Hopefully, the right-hand injury Merrill has been dealing with will allow him to pick up where he left off on November 17.

For the Hornets, Ball is coming off a rough showing in Detroit, where he went 3-of-14 for eight points, six assists, and four turnovers. A sore wrist on his dominant hand would put some context behind that. After all, he did have a sensational 28-point, 13-assist, four-rebound performance in a win over the Atlanta Hawks the previous game.

Charlotte also announced via its team's public relations account on X that it is recalling Liam McNeeley from his G League assignment. The late first-round pick is listed as available on the 12:45 p.m. injury report.

Cavs injury report

Donovan Mitchell: PROBABLE (illness)

Sam Merrill: PROBABLE (right hand sprain)

Craig Porter Jr: PROBABLE (illness)

Evan Mobley: OUT (left calf strain)

Larry Nance Jr.: OUT (right calf strain)

Max Strus: OUT (left foot surgery)

Luke Travers: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

Chris Livingston: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

Hornets injury report

LaMelo Ball: AVAILABLE (right wrist soreness)

Ryan Kalkbrenner: QUESTIONABLE (left elbow sprain)

Liam McNeeley: AVAILABLE (G League assignment)

Collin Sexton: OUT (left quadriceps strain)

Grant Williams: OUT (right knee soreness)

Drew Peterson: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

Antonio Reeves: OUT (two-way G League assignment)