It does not seem like the Cavs have been bothered by the injuries to Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.

Even after Darius Garland and Evan Mobley were ruled out due to jaw and knee surgery, respectively, the Cleveland Cavaliers are still standing and proving that they're one of the NBA's elite squads, especially on defense. In wake of the injury news, the Cavs have posted an 11-3 record, winning six games in a row. As a result, Cleveland is now just three wins shy of the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. The winning streak and record are impressive, considering the circumstances surrounding Cleveland. But looking at how easily the Cavs are stringing wings together is a little surprising.

That is, if you're not a part of Cleveland's locker room.

“I think this is what this team is capable of,” Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff told ClutchPoints. “We miss Darius and Evan immensely, and they're going to be a huge part of what we do moving forward. But, this team has historically always banded together when its back is up against the wall, and you see guys continuing to step up.”

While not necessarily known for their depth, the Cavs received production in and out of their starting rotation. Even with their stars doing the heavy lifting, every player on this roster has stepped up when their number has been called.

“The way we're playing, this is a together team,” Bickerstaff continued. “Nothing we do is based on the individual, and no one is thinking of themselves. We've talked about the one thing you can control: whether or not you're the best team on the floor. I think you see night in and night out that our guys have figured out what that team looks like for this group, and we've been able to be the best team on the floor.

“That doesn't mean the most talented has been the most gifted, but we have a central focus on being the best team every day.”

Cavaliers continue to push through adversity

The Cavs' chances of finding success are obviously influenced by Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen, two stars at their respective positions, who carry the team on either end of the floor most nights. However, it's not just Mitchell and Allen that have been standing up when Cleveland started lacking star power. Instead, every time the Cavs take to the hardwood, it's been a consistent and collective effort.

“I find that when adversity hits this group, we continue to keep finding our way together,” Mitchell relayed to ClutchPoints. “We have a lot of guys that really know how to play the game, making it easier. I'm speaking about Sam. I'm speaking about Craig. I'm speaking about Isaac. Since I don't think everybody has seen what we know about them. One of the best parts about this is they get a chance to showcase what we know about them. I think that's the respite, where we all love each other's successes.

“I think that's something that's not always the case in life. It's not just basketball and I think it's great to see that.”

In his first season with the Cavaliers, forward Georges Niang has also seen the growth in the team's depth. A beneficiary of the injury concerns in terms of seeing more playing time, Niang and the rest of the roster are building valuable chemistry that will only increase the Cavs' chances of finding success later in the season.

“I think we've kind of hit our stride on what works, which guys play well together, and what units do what together, and that stuff takes time,” Niang stated. “I think we're hitting a rhythm, and the best part about this is guys genuinely care and like each other. I've said it before about this team and professional sports, that's not always the case. Sometimes you just show up to work and then do your job. But these guys actually all really do get along. It's refreshing.”

What Niang means by refreshing is the camaraderie the Cavs have built despite overwhelming adversity. Mitchell said this is what makes coming to practice or playing always so fun for him because he found a group of friends he loves, a group he would go to war with at any time. It creates an openness and level of comfortness that's uncommon for most teams.

For Cleveland, this has become one of their greatest strengths, especially whenever the road ahead seems bumpy.

“There are not too many teams like that throughout the league,” Mitchell resumed. “We have a group that continues to vibe and continues to figure themselves out, but we're still able to be steady with each other.

“We're able to have fun, enjoy the process, and laugh. It makes the game easier, and that carries out onto the court. That stuff is important because it's such a long season. There will be ups and downs, but the one thing that's always consistent is the goofiness and having fun. What makes it so great is that we can have that, but our guys know when we have to turn it off and know when it's time for a game, it's time to play. It allows you to be relaxed and hold each other accountable.”

No Mobley, no Garland, no problem for the Cavs lately, who have done more than just hold down the fort while Mobley and Garland recover. The chemistry and accountability this team has are palpable and, more importantly, could be why Cleveland appears primed to make a serious run through the Eastern Conference.