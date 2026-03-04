Carmelo Anthony and Kobe Bryant built one of the NBA’s most competitive rivalries during their careers, but their relationship extended beyond basketball. Anthony recently explained that their bond grew stronger once Bryant discovered the former New York Knicks star followed soccer closely.

The shared interest gave both players something to talk about outside the intensity of NBA competition and created a different level of connection between them.

“Our relationship became stronger once he knew I was a futbol fan,” Anthony told Complex. “I wore number seven [with the New York Knicks], so Kobe would say that I was Cristiano Ronaldo and he was [Lionel] Messi. We’d have these battles on the court and would then sit down and talk soccer. Those conversations allowed us to be free and get away from the game of basketball.”

Lionel Messi vs Kobe Bryant Turkish airlines pic.twitter.com/WD0fTQxpUc — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) June 1, 2025

Soccer helped shape their off-court conversations

Anthony said Bryant always respected the work he put in behind the scenes, especially during his early years with the Denver Nuggets.

Article Continues Below

“[Kobe] knew about the work that I put in behind the scenes and respected that,” Anthony said. “Then it carried over onto the court. He witnessed my development and growth and it’s something he actually respected.”

The two stars clashed in several high-profile matchups, including the 2009 Western Conference Finals when Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers defeated Anthony’s Nuggets in six games. Still, their conversations away from the court helped strengthen their respect for each other.

Anthony said Bryant viewed his soccer fandom as a sign of a broader outlook.

“He realized that I had a global mindset,” Anthony said. “Because I was thinking differently and was probably two steps ahead of what other athletes were thinking at that point in time.”

Anthony’s passion for soccer started during his freshman year at Syracuse when Thierry Henry starred for Arsenal. Today, he continues to embrace the sport as the United States prepares to host the 2026 World Cup.