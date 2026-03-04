Austin Reaves understands when toughness helps a team and when common sense takes over.

During the Los Angeles Lakers’ 110-101 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena, Reaves found himself staring down a fast-charging Zion Williamson, LBS reports. Instead of planting his feet and attempting to draw a charge, the Lakers guard quickly made a decision that many players might hesitate to make in the heat of the moment.

After the game, Reaves admitted he had no interest in becoming Williamson’s obstacle.

“Don’t be scared to get out of the way. I was terrified,” Reaves said, via Spectrum SportsNet. “There was no way in hell I was taking a charge. He was running too fast. I just kind of slid out the way let him have a layup.”

Anyone who saw the play unfold could understand his thinking. Williamson attacked the paint with momentum, charging down the lane with the kind of speed and strength that makes defenders think twice. Reaves recognized the situation instantly and avoided the collision, allowing Williamson to finish rather than risk a painful highlight.

Reaves’ honesty reflects Zion’s physical presence

Williamson’s reputation as one of the league’s most explosive players showed up again in that moment. When the Pelicans star drives with a full head of steam, defenders often face a difficult choice, absorb contact or step aside.

Reaves clearly chose the second option.

The Pelicans forward finished the night with 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting and consistently pressured the Lakers defense inside. His ability to attack the rim remained a major reason New Orleans stayed competitive throughout the game.

Still, Los Angeles controlled the outcome.

Reaves contributed 15 points despite struggling from the field, finishing 4-for-15 on the night. Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 27 points while LeBron James added 21, giving the team enough firepower to secure the nine-point win.

The victory continued a strong stretch for the Lakers. With the win over New Orleans, Los Angeles pushed its record to 37-24 and extended its winning streak to three games.

Next up comes a challenging road test.

The Lakers will travel to Ball Arena on Thursday to face Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, a matchup that often demands physical play inside the paint. If another moment like the Williamson drive appears, Reaves may again rely on the same philosophy he used Monday night.