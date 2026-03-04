A return to the New York Giants for Odell Beckham Jr. seems more likely than ever, given his recent interaction with quarterback Jaxson Dart on social media.

Dart recently posted a carousel of images, mostly from his rookie season, without a caption. Beckham must have been impressed, as he responded to the post with three face with steam from nose emojis.

Dart then responded to Beckham's comment. Beckham's comment garnered over 990 “likes,” and Dart responded by tagging him and asking, “Whatcha say[,] bruh?” with a shushing face emoji.

Beckham did eventually respond to Dart's comment. He said, “You knoooo it!!!” and this was the last of their interactions in the comments section. Perhaps they continued the conversation in a more private venue.

Could the Giants bring Odell Beckham Jr. back?

It seems like Beckham and some of the Giants players are open to a reunion. It has been seven years since Beckham was traded by the Giants, and he now appears down to return.

During his time with the Giants, Beckham was a three-time Pro Bowler, and he was named Second-team All-Pro twice. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns before the 2019 season. After almost three years, Beckham signed with the Los Angeles Rams, helping them win a Super Bowl. He then had stints with the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.

Dart is coming off a promising rookie season. While the Giants only won four games, he passed for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also added 487 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Most of this was done without his number one receiver, Malik Nabers, who tore his ACL in Dart's first start. Now, the Giants look to capitalize on Dart's rookie season. Perhaps adding Beckham to the receiver room could bolster it.