Kim Kardashian is recapping her time in Arizona with Lewis Hamilton.

The pair took a romantic getaway, according to several outlets, to Lake Powell, Arizona, where the reality star shares images to her Instagram Story on Monday, March 2. The trip consisted of a boat ride, beautiful sunsets, and rock formations in the desert per screenshots via Page Six.

Over the weekend, TMZ reported that the two were together as they were seen walking to an SUV together in video footage. Since they were close to the Amangiri, which is a popular vacation spot for stars such as Hamilton and Kardashian, it was suspected that the two decided to stay there. The resort is located on the border of Utah and Arizona. However, it was not confirmed by either party that they spent the weekend there.

This is not the first time that the two have been spotted together. They most recently were seen sitting next to each other at Super 60. While the Arizona trip was seemingly romantic, going to the Super Bowl was more of a group activity.

A source told People that, “they ended up spending time together in the same suite as a big group of friends.”

“It wasn't a formal date, more like a relaxed friends-focused setting,” the source continued. “Kim liked having a little one-on-one time with him, too. They have plans to see each other again soon.”

Arizona was their latest romantic getaway together but it was not the first. They sparked dating rumors when they were seen jet-setting across the pond. The two reportedly flew together from the UK to Paris, according to TMZ. The Sun reported that the two stayed at a luxury hotel and country club Estelle Manor, in the Cotswolds and that they booked a couples massage.

Hamilton has not shared how he feels publicly about the SKIMS founder but a source has shared that this is the “first guy she's really into in a long time,” per People.

“She always liked him,” the insider added. “She's excited about their romantic connection. […] He makes her feel safe and she genuinely enjoys spending time with him.”