The beef between Tom Brady and Logan Paul has not simmered after the NFL icon called the WWE star's athleticism “cute,” and he called him another insult.

In a new social media post, Brady was warming up with his former tight end, Rob Gronkowski, who acknowledged Paul's skills, saying he “has shown a lot of skills in those combat sports,” but Brady then interrupted him.

“Logan Paul is a b***h!” Brady exclaimed from behind Gronkowski. “Just say, ‘He's a b***h.'”

Gronkowski didn't say it, but he then conceded that he doesn't know “if he's got it.” Brady then doubled down on his criticisms, saying Paul is “lucky you won't get hit,” since they are participating in a flag football game.

All of this had Gronkowski riled up. He was still warming up and laughing when he said, “I didn't know Tom could be such a s**t talker!”

Tom Brady and Logan Paul's beef before the Fanatics Flag Football Classic

On Mar. 21, 2026, Brady and Paul will compete in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This marks Brady's first game on a football field in almost three years.

They aren't the only big names involved. Myles Garrett, Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr., Tyreek Hill, Maxx Crosby, Christian McCaffrey, and CeeDee Lamb are among the others participating. Kevin Hart will host the event, and it will be broadcast on FOX Sports and Tubi.

The feud between Brady and Paul began when the NFL icon appeared on Impaulsive. He called Paul's athleticism and WWE “cute” after the “Maverick” attempted to compare his athleticism to that of the other NFL athletes competing in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

Over the coming weeks, they continued to fire shots at each other. In just a few weeks, they will be able to settle their differences on the field.