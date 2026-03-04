Legendary Hollywood and Northern Irish actor Liam Neeson's son, Daniel Neeson, has undergone serious heart surgery for a congenital defect. Daniel Neeson is the son of Liam Neeson and his late wife, Natasha Richardson.

Daniel Neeson, 29, shared the update on his social media and revealed that he underwent surgery for a bicuspid aortic valve (BAV), a congenital heart defect affecting about 2% of people.

“I was born with BAV (Bicuspid Aortic Valve), a condition where the aortic valve has two leaflets instead of the normal three. About 2% of the human population has it, and most people don’t even know. It can stay dormant for years before it begins causing valve failure or enlargement of the aorta,” Neeson wrote.

For me, I had biannual cardiology checkups for most of my life, monitoring my heart. Eventually, I started to experience severe left ventricle dilation and aortic enlargement. I knew it was heading toward medical intervention. Some people with BAV are operated on later in life, but I drew the early-bird straw. Nothing is more empowering than understanding your health, staying on top of your game, and planning ahead,” he further shared.

“Health is about being proactive, not reactive. There’s something surreal about realizing that one of your biggest challenges was quietly developing inside you your entire life. No dramatic warning. Just science, genetics, and timing. I’ve always prided myself on pushing through battles and working to control my environment.”

Liam Neeson’s son Daniel Neeson shares his gratitude after successful surgery

Reflecting on his health challenges and how he overcame them, Neeson noted that this time it was different.

“Overcoming this wasn’t about being fearless. It was about leaning into the healing energy and being as present as possible. I looked at this operation as a ceremony, not a procedure. I am forever grateful to Dr. Leonard Girardi and his remarkable team at Weill Cornell / NewYork-Presbyterian for taking unbelievable care of me. To the ICU team and nurses – truly some of the greatest people on the planet – thank you. They deserve all the praise in the world.” He also expressed his gratitude to his partner, Natalie Ackerman, and his family.

Despite a scary situation, he concluded his message on a positive note. “The recovery trail is beautiful, patient, and rewarding. Always advocate for yourself and listen to your body. Everyone should have their hearts checked by a cardiologist, even if they don’t have any known defects. Most importantly, surrender to the present moment. Don’t live in fear. The universe has your back when you learn to dance with it.”