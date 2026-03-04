Recently, Oscar-nominated actor and Marty Supreme star Timothée Chalamet linked up with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, and they were all smiles.

Marty Supreme and A24's social media accounts posted pictures of their recent meeting. The first picture, which was taken in black and white, shows Chalamet pointing at the camera. The second photo was in color, and their grins were wide.

Chalamet was interviewed for James' Mind the Game podcast. The interview appears to have taken place following a screening of the film.

In Marty Supreme, Chalamet plays Marty Mauser, a talented but cocky ping-pong player. Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, and Kevin O'Leary (aka Mr. Wonderful) also star in it.

Marty Supreme has been a hit for A24. It has grossed over $161 million worldwide at the box office. This makes it the highest-grossing film in A24 history.

Timothée Chalamet's Oscars campaign is in full swing

With just under two weeks to go until the 2026 Oscars, Chalamet and A24 are knee-deep in Marty Supreme’s Oscars campaign. Chalamet has been nominated for Best Actor for the third time for his performance in the film.

Previously, Chalamet has been nominated for Best Actor for his roles in Call Me by Your Name and A Complete Unknown. He also produced Marty Supreme, which received a Best Picture nomination.

Chalamet has had an up-and-down ride at other awards shows this time around. He lost Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role at the Actor Awards and the BAFTAs. However, he did win Best Actor at the Critics' Choice Awards and Golden Globes.

At just 30 years old, Chalamet is one of the most acclaimed actors in the industry. His breakthrough came with his role in Call Me by Your Name.

He would further gain popularity for his roles in Lady Bird, Beautiful Boy, and Little Women. Chalamet also leads the Dune franchise as Paul Atreides. His other notable credits include Don't Look Up, The French Dispatch, Bones and All, Wonka, and A Complete Unknown.