Charles Barkley has never been afraid to speak his mind, especially when it comes to Michael Jordan. The former friends-turned-rivals now find themselves in unexpected proximity once again. This time, in front of the camera, per TheSpun.

After putting his retirement on hold, Barkley is headed to ESPN as the NBA shifts its television rights. Jordan, fresh off selling his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets, is stepping into a mysterious new role as a special contributor for NBC’s upcoming NBA coverage. But what that actually means? Barkley says not even he knows.

“I have no idea what Michael is going to do,” Barkley admitted during a recent episode of Spittin’ Chiclets. “I don’t think he’s going to do a lot. I know he’s not going to do a lot. I was 100 percent shocked, but I don’t think he’s going to do a lot. Period.”

NBC made headlines earlier this week by announcing Jordan would be part of their NBA comeback coverage for the 2025-26 season. Jordan himself offered little clarity, saying in a statement, “The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career… I’m looking forward to seeing you all when it launches this October.”

Reports suggest Jordan’s presence may involve pre-recorded segments rather than a regular studio role. That’s likely more his speed. After years away from the public spotlight, many believe Jordan’s move back into media won’t be about commentary or analysis. Instead, it may be about legacy.

Old friends, new lanes

Jordan and Barkley once spent hours battling on the hardwood and later over 18 holes of golf. But their friendship soured after Barkley criticized Jordan’s decisions as an owner. Since then, they’ve kept their distance, though Barkley still finds room for humor.

“He’s probably trying to fix The Grove,” Barkley quipped, referencing Jordan’s ultra-exclusive golf course in Florida. “He made The Grove where you have to be able to hit the ball left or right. He’s probably trying to fix the fairways so people who play a hook can play there.”

Whether Michael Jordan becomes a visible presence on NBC or simply drops in for nostalgic flair remains to be seen. But one thing’s certain — Barkley, as usual, will be watching with commentary at the ready.