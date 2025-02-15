Kylie Kelce might have been rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles, but she is still in Taylor Swift's corner. Kylie is married to Jason Kelce, who was a former Eagles center — Jason retired in 2024 after 13 years with the franchise — and she decided to root for the Eagles for Super Bowl 59 despite her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, was playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Swift, who is dating Travis, was hoping the Kansas City Chiefs would win. The Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 on Sunday (Feb. 9).

Prior to learning the final results of the game, Swift was booed when she was put on the jumbotron as she sat next to friend and “Karma” remix collaborator Ice Spice. Despite the disrespect from the crowd, Swift nervously smiled until the camera panned away.

Many people came to her defense such as sportscasters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson who host Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast. Andrews said that she feels ” bad for the most famous amazing woman in the world,” referring to Swift.

Andrews then asked, “who f—ing gets booed at the Super Bowl?”

“Get out of here,” Andrews continued. “She holds — I mean, she probably holds the record in every stadium — the attendance record in the Superdome as an individual, as one individual standing up on that stage rocking the world.”

Kylie supported Andrews' sentiments and “liked” a post from Sports Illustrated quoting Andrews on Instagram.

Fans support Taylor Swift After Being Booed At Super Bowl

Andrews was not the only one who is coming to support Swift because of the viral moment at the Super Bowl.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley came to Swift's defense and credited her popularity for expanding the game.

“I remember that they showed her on the jumbotron, and she got booed. I don't get it. I don't get why she was getting hate there,” Barkley said earlier this week during an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM.

“She was there supporting her significant other, and she's made the game bigger,” Barkley said. “In football we're all about, ‘How can we expand the game and make it more [international]?' We're traveling to Brazil, we're traveling to Mexico. Apparently, we're traveling to Australia soon. We're trying to expand the game, and her being a part of it is only helping it. I don't get the dislike she's getting.”

23-time Grand Slam champion, Serena Williams, also gave Swift some words of encouragement after the incident.

“I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!” Williams wrote on X.

While Travis has not said anything from a personal account, a source close to the Chiefs tight end was aware of the situation and empathetic towards the singer.

“Travis was aware of Taylor getting booed and he felt helpless. Seeing the look on her face got to him,” a source told The Daily Mail.

“He always protects her and it broke his heart. He was already having a tough night and the fact that the stadium was predominantly Eagles fans didn't help. Travis knows that this hurt her and anyone can see this.”