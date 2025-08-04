The name Jokic is usually linked to basketball brilliance, MVP trophies, and championship parades in Denver. This week in Serbia, it made headlines for a very different reason. Sinisa Jokic, uncle of NBA superstar Nikola Jokic, has been detained as part of a sweeping investigation into one of the country’s deadliest public infrastructure disasters in recent history.

Sinisa Jokic, a respected historian and former director of the Institute for the Protection of Cultural Monuments in Novi Sad, is among 14 people arrested in connection with the collapse of the concrete canopy at the Novi Sad railway station last November. The tragedy claimed 16 lives and left many others injured. What should have been a landmark project in Serbia’s railway modernization has turned into a scandal that has rattled the highest levels of government.

The arrests include prominent political figures such as former infrastructure minister Tomislav Momirović, ex-assistant transport minister Anita Dimoski, and senior executives from Serbian Railways. Prosecutors allege that years of mismanagement, inflated contracts, and negligence in the planning and construction stages created the conditions for the disaster. They also suspect that millions of dollars were siphoned off through corrupt dealings during the station’s renovation.

Investigators say the corruption was not isolated to a single stage of the project. It allegedly ran through the entire process, from initial planning and design to the execution of the works and the final inspection. The Public Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime took control of the case earlier this year, citing strong evidence that criminal acts linked to organized corruption had been committed. Officials estimate the financial damage to the Serbian budget at more than 100 million dollars, with millions in illicit profits funneled to select contractors.

The accident itself shocked the nation. On November 1, 2024, the massive concrete canopy suddenly gave way, crashing down onto passengers and railway staff. Rescue teams worked through the night to pull survivors from the rubble, while grieving families demanded answers. Public outrage only intensified in the months that followed, as opposition leaders accused the government of dragging its feet in holding those responsible to account.

Sinisa Jokic’s involvement in the investigation adds a new and high-profile dimension to the case. Known in Novi Sad for his political ties to the ruling Serbian Progressive Party, he held his directorship at the cultural heritage institute until mid-2023. Prosecutors believe his role is connected to oversight responsibilities and potential conflicts of interest in awarding contracts tied to the renovation.

The arrest has inevitably drawn attention to his nephew, Jokic, though the NBA star has not commented publicly. In Serbia, the three-time MVP is a national hero whose success story inspires countless young athletes. His uncle’s legal troubles now place his family name in the middle of a political and legal firestorm that shows no signs of cooling down.

For Serbia’s leadership, the stakes are high. Student protests, public demonstrations, and mounting pressure from civic groups are demanding transparency and swift justice. Many view this case as a test of the government’s willingness to confront entrenched corruption, even when it touches politically connected figures.

The investigation is ongoing, with prosecutors signaling that more arrests could follow. If the allegations are proven in court, this could become one of Serbia’s most significant corruption cases in decades. For the families of the victims, justice cannot come soon enough. For Jokic, the headlines are a stark reminder that while glory follows him on the court, trouble can strike close to home.