Mark Cuban is denying any involvement in a meme coin, which he described as a “scam.” The Mavericks minority order shared a post on X, writing, “We have nothing to do with it. It's a scam.”

Cuban's message on social media follows Shruti Hassan reposting a message on X announcing that she would be working with the media personality.

“The Dallas Mavericks and @mcuban have just launched a memecoin. Want to know its name and contract address? Stay tuned…,” a user wrote on X.

"The Dallas Mavericks and @mcuban have just launched a memecoin. Want to know its name and contract address? Stay tuned… — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) June 24, 2025

Cuban responded to the user on X with the same claim, “Not true. This is a scam.”

Not true. This is a scam — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 24, 2025

Hassan has not responded to Cuban's claims nor has shown any proof of a business partnership between the two.

Mark Cuban on the Dallas Mavericks, Shark Tank departure, and Cryprocurrency

Cuban, who has an estimated net worth of $5.7 billion, according to Forbes, has been associated with cryptocurrency for a few years, especially being vocal about Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Ethereum. With Dogecoin, he has brought his business-minded instinct to the NBA as it is accepted as a method of payment for Mavericks gear such as merch for the players and tickets to the games. Mavericks sold his majority stake in the Mavericks in 2023 for $3.5 billion.

“It’s a medium that can be used for the acquisition of goods and services,” Cuban told CNBC Make It in 2021 about Dogecoin. “The community for doge is the strongest when it comes to using it as a medium of exchange.”

He also explained the pull to also invest in Ethereum.

“Ethereum is a digital version of a currency,” Cuban told Ellen DeGeneres in April. “And then you got dogecoin, which is just fun. But the weird part about it [is that] it went from being a cryptocurrency joke to now becoming something that’s becoming a digital currency.”

While choosing where to invest your money comes with several conversations from experts even they can take losses, which Cuban has. He fell victim to a cryptocurrency scam resulting in a loss of approximately $870,000, according to Bywire.

Cuban also previously teased that he would be interested in creating his own meme coin but according to Yahoo Finance in February the billionaire decided to not release his meme coin.

In addition to Cuban being vocal about cryptocurrency and a minority owner of the Mavericks, he is also widely known as a judge on Shark Tank since the second season. However, he decided to cut ties with Shark Tank after 14 years and focus on spending time with his family.

“We always shoot in June and September, and in June, right when they're finishing school, I have to come here,” he told PEOPLE in May. “When they were young it was like, ‘Okay, we're going to wait for Dad.' Now that they're teenagers, they aren't waiting for Dad at all, and in September they've just gotten back to school. I want to be there for that.”

“Shooting the show is easy and fun. I actually love the shooting part of it,” Cuban continued. “But it's a lot of time, and even more time to work with all the companies I invest in … For those entrepreneurs, it's their entire lives.”

He then shared that he will be working on his pharmaceutical company, the Mark cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, “Once a deal closes, I have to do what we can to give them a chance to make their American Dream come true. That's a huge commitment intellectually, time wise and emotionally. I was ready to commit that time to my family and Cost Plus Drugs.”

His last episode aired on May 16, 2025.