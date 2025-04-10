A woman who was romantically linked to Zion Williamson has been arrested after allegedly attacking another woman at the NBA star's home.

Sources told local news outlet WDSU that Ahkeema Love is being accused of hitting another woman who is also romantically linked to the NBA star and egging her house. Love allegedly stalked and attacked the other woman by grabbing her hair and hitting her with keys. The attack occurred at the New Orleans Pelicans star's home. The woman, whose identity has not been made public at this time, had “lacerations on her face, and her fingernails were torn off,” according to a police report obtained by the outlet.

According to NOLA.com, Love also allegedly threatened the woman via an Instagram direct message.

“Don’t worry. It’s going to be your head next when I drop this baby. Count your days [smiley face emoji],” the Assistant DA told the court.

After the attack, Love fled the scene and was later arrested according to police. Love arrived in court on April 8 where she was charged with three counts of home invasion, aggravated battery, and stalking. Her bond has been set at $50,000.

Zion Williamson Past Relationship Drama

Love is the mother of Williamson's daughter, who was born in 2023. However, after the couple made the announcement, Williamson quickly made headlines that he was cheating on Love with an adult film star named Moriah Mills. The cheating allegations took over social media with Mills alleging that she was just with the NBA star.

“I was with you last week in New Orleans and you couldn't tell me you had a random thot pregnant after all I've done for you @Zionwilliamson,” Mills tweeted at the time. “Better pray I'm not pregnant too because I'm definitely late.”

Mills also threatened Williamson that she would release video footage of their sexual encounters.

“You will lose all your endorsements if the sex tapes drop @ZionWilliamson!!” she wrote at the time.

After Mills called out the NBA star, another woman spoke about her sexual relationship with Williamson.

“And this ain’t nothing to do with clout. I get my own money in real life and have never been a prostitute or sold my body,” a social media personality Yamile Taylor wrote in June 2023 per Yahoo Sports.

“You’re outside buying Cullinan to h–s who didn’t have $100K to their name when you met them,” she added.

The news of the attacks follows Williamson being out indefinitely for the rest of the 2024-2025 season after suffering a low back bone contusion.