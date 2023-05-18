The Miami Heat stole home-court advantage from the higher-seeded Boston Celtics with a dramatic Game 1 upset orchestrated by Jimmy Butler. Here we will look at the three Celtics players most to blame for the shocking Game 1 loss to the Heat.

The Celtics have developed a concerning tendency to seemingly underestimate their opponents. However, they should exercise caution this time because they are facing a formidable opponent in the Eastern Conference Finals who won’t hesitate to take advantage of their weaknesses.

We’re not talking about the Atlanta Hawks or the faltering Philadelphia 76ers here. This time it’s HIMmy Buckets and the Heat. They have been relentless in their pursuit of any vulnerabilities throughout the postseason. On the other end, since the beginning of these playoffs, the Celtics have emitted signs of vulnerability.

Now, following Miami’s 123-116 victory in Game 1, Boston finds itself in crisis mode once again. It appears that this is the only scenario in which the Celtics can bring out their finest basketball skills. That is equal parts exciting and troubling.

Now let’s look at the three Celtics players most to blame for shocking Game 1 loss to the Heat.

3) Joe Mazzulla

In his inaugural season as head coach of the Celtics, Joe Mazzulla has achieved remarkable success. He led the team to the second-best record in the league at 57-25. He also served as the head coach for Team Giannis in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. However, being a first-time coach in the association, Mazzulla has faced his fair share of challenges along the way. These obstacles were evident in the hardships experienced during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The fact is that the Celtics, known for their immense talent, have struggled to maintain a consistent 48-minute effort. While they showcase moments of brilliance that surpass any other team in the NBA, they often stumble just when victory is within their grasp. Game 1 highlighted this frustrating pattern, with a parade of missed free throws, sluggish offensive possessions, and costly turnovers. Jayson Tatum, in particular, committed three turnovers late in the game, squandering their chances of rescuing a victory.

This recurring theme harks back to their previous losses in crucial games against Atlanta and Philadelphia, where they narrowly escaped epic meltdowns thanks to Tatum’s heroics. Some blame falls on Mazzulla, particularly for a disastrous third quarter in this game that proved to be catastrophic. Although the Celtics won three out of four quarters against the Heat, they allowed a stunning comeback in the third period. Boston surrendered a 12-point lead and was outscored 46-25 in that pivotal quarter.

During this period, the Celtics displayed a lack of defensive resistance. They just allowed the Heat to shoot an impressive 18-of-26 from the floor. Furthermore, Mazzulla’s decision not to call a timeout during Miami’s relentless run sparked controversy. As the Celtics find themselves in crisis mode once again, it remains to be seen if they can overcome these challenges and tap into their full potential under Mazzulla’s guidance.

2) Robert Williams III

The decision to start Robert Williams III proved to be a significant mistake for the Celtics in this game. While Williams excelled on the offensive end, his defensive performance fell short. Jimmy Butler took advantage of the switches with Williams, easily scoring and drawing fouls against the latter.

Additionally, Williams struggled to contain Bam Adebayo, with the Heat capitalizing on pick-and-roll plays and direct drives to the paint. This allowed Adebayo to find easy scoring opportunities inside.

Starting Williams also presented challenges on the offensive side of the court. Having Williams in the lineup provided Miami’s Kevin Love with favorable matchups. Love could effectively guard either Williams or Al Horford, neither of whom posed a significant challenge for the veteran big man. While Williams possesses superior athleticism compared to Love, his offensive threat is limited to the close-range area.

Whenever Boston attempted screen actions to exploit matchups with Love, the Heat were prepared with Adebayo ready to help defensively. While Williams certainly has a role to play for the Celtics, whether that involves starting or playing alongside Horford in certain lineups remains uncertain.

1) Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum openly acknowledged his recent struggles that hindered the Celtics’ ability to mount a successful comeback against the Heat in their Game 1 collapse. Despite his impressive performance of 31 points and seven rebounds, Tatum’s three late turnovers prevented his team from staging a late rally. Those included consecutive traveling violations.

In addition to his ball-handling issues, Tatum also failed to score or attempt a field goal in the fourth quarter after his strong offensive display in the preceding three quarters. This allowed the Heat to maintain control and secure the first victory of the series.

Despite the setback, Tatum remains hopeful about the Celtics’ chances to bounce back. This is especially after his outstanding 51-point performance in the Game 7 win over the 76ers. The series will continue with Game 2 on Friday, offering an opportunity for the Celtics to respond.