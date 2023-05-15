Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Philadelphia 76ers find their season ending once again in a disappointing fashion. After a loss to the Boston Celtics in seven games, Sixers fans, players, coaches and administration alike search yet again for what will push them over the hump. Albeit the tough loss, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers made sure to give his respect to opposing head coach Joe Mazzulla, reports Heavy Sports’ Steve Bulpett.

“Joe was dumb two weeks ago. I told you that. Now he’s in the conference finals. Look, Joe’s doing a terrific job. When we were making shots and playing well, that wasn’t on Joe. It was never Joe. It’s always that you’ve got to execute and you’ve got to play well, and it’s a make-miss league. I don’t think there was an issue on either side. One team beat the other team. That’s what happens.”

Rivers is taking shots at the narratives that arose during this series, as Joe Mazzulla was under criticism throughout. Rivers points to the fact that Mazzulla is now in the conference finals, and inevitably the narrative will change. In the end, Rivers stresses that the Celtics just played better than the Sixers when it mattered, and the coaches on either side did their jobs.

There is no doubt that Rivers would rather be in Mazzulla’s shoes right now, but it is refreshing to hear him pay his respects. Rivers spent much of his career coaching for the Celtics and a part of him must be proud to see the team have success.

Nevertheless, Doc Rivers and the Sixers will now get the offseason started and watch Mazzulla and the Celtics carry on. It would be no surprise to see more ridiculous storylines about the Celtics head coach arise once again in the Eastern Conference Finals.