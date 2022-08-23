After lots of drama, rumors and Twitter speculation about his potential trade to the Boston Celtics, the Kevin Durant trade saga has finally come to a close. The 12-time All-Star is right back where he’s been since summer 2019, with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets will have to repair some awkward relationships and help a new core coalesce. Ben Simmons hasn’t played in over a year and Joe Harris missed almost all of 2021-22 with an ankle injury. Brooklyn also needs to integrate summer additions T.J. Warren and Royce O’Neale.

But what does this news mean for Boston?

During the Durant sweepstakes, the Celtics were repeatedly listed as a top suitor for the future Hall-of-Famer. However, it seems as if Brooklyn was asking for too much in a potential trade, cinching his return.

Perhaps missing out on KD (again) was for the best, though, as the cost to bring him to Beantown would outweigh the potential rewards for a variety of reasons. Here are just a few reasons why things played out in the Celtics’ favor.

3 ways Kevin Durant returning to Nets for 2022-23 NBA season benefits Boston

3. Boston becomes more appealing to free agents

In recent years, the Celtics have attained much of their success through home-grown players and significant trades rather than free agency. Although there are exceptions to that rule, there has been a growing sentiment that Boston does not treat its players well, a major repellent to any hopeful free agent.

The rest of the league has seen an injured Isaiah Thomas traded without hesitation, an angry Irving refuse to return to Boston and Anthony Davis’ father ask that his son never goes to the Celtics. Danny Ainge has since moved on, but the reputation resulting from those developments linger.

Would trading fan favorites like Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart for Durant improve that reputation at all? Most likely not.

By sticking with their own stars and committing to them, the Celtics are showing player loyalty that could go a long way toward seeking future stars. There are plenty of other factors that go into a free agent’s decision of where to play, but it’s a step in the right direction that Boston prioritized its own guys instead of ditching them when an alluring offer came around.

Did the Celtics do this out of complete allegiance to its players? Probably not. Regardless, not trading for Durant might have made some players around the NBA think a little more highly of Boston.

2. Boston retains its picks

For the next four years, the Celtics have complete control over their first-round picks. If they made a play for Durant, the Cs had up to three first-round picks to offer, and they most likely would have had to part ways with all of them to land the superstar.

While Boston doesn’t find itself in rebuilding mode currently, the future is still important to consider. With the dynamic landscape of the NBA and the unpredictability of free agency, there’s really no telling who the face of the franchise might be in five years or so.

Ideally, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will still be in Boston, competing for championships on an annual basis. But nothing is a given in today’s NBA, so the draft remains a crucial way for the Celtics to continue acquiring young, cost-controlled talent as the roster gets more and more expensive. If Boston went all-in on Durant, its draft hopes for the next three years would be out of its control.

It is always enticing to go for the complete win-now move and get the big superstar, yet that isn’t always possible or rational—especially given the fact that Boston is not a major free agency destination.

1. The Celtics are still contenders

Despite all the drama of who was or wasn’t on the trading block, the Celtics didn’t sell the farm for Durant. Nonetheless, they remain championship contenders.

Boston improved this summer with the additions of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, acquisitions that came cheap. For Durant, the Celtics would have had to sacrifice a lot in return.

As the dust settles, Boston is still in a great position to compete for a title next season even without Durant. While some might be angry the front office didn’t do enough to complete a blockbuster trade, Boston’s championship window is wide open heading into the 2022-23 NBA season.