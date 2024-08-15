The 2024-25 NBA schedules are out, and the Boston Celtics' quest to become repeat champions officially begins on Tuesday, October 22.

Since the C's are fresh off a title and remain the team to beat, plenty of their opponents will have them circled on their calendars. That should make most games featuring the defending champs exciting, but which contests will be the best?

Ahead of the upcoming regular season, let's look at five must-watch games on the Celtics' 2024-25 schedule.

Oct. 22 vs. New York Knicks

Boston's 2024-25 campaign is starting the same way as last year's: Against the New York Knicks.

The Celtics prevailed in that season debut and had the Knicks' number for the next few months, going 4-1 against their Atlantic Division rivals.

These aren't the same Knicks from before, though. This summer, New York added Mikal Bridges, who used to play college ball at Villanova University with fellow Knicks Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart. Thanks to this Villanova college reunion and the return of OG Anunoby in the offseason, New York has one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Of course, to sit atop the East, the Knicks will have to dethrone the Celtics. The NBA's opening night matchup between Boston and New York on Tuesday, October 22 will pit the reigning champs against the hopeful contenders. This game will give the Knicks an opportunity to prove their growth and provide the Celtics with the chance to assert their dominance and rub their new banner in the face of an old foe.

The Knicks have waited all summer for another shot at Boston, and Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have waited all their lives to wear an NBA championship ring. No matter what happens, Celtics-Knicks should be an entertaining start to the new season, and it just so happens that will be the ring ceremony for the Celtics.

Nov. 6 vs. Golden State Warriors

The Celtics and Warriors have history, but a more recent debacle explains why their matchup on Wednesday, November 6 is a must-watch.

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, one of the biggest storylines was about Tatum's minutes under Team USA and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. In the opening game of group play, the five-time All-Star didn't even take the court, causing many fans and former players to wonder why Tatum wasn't getting playing time.

While everything appears to be fine between Kerr and Tatum, there's been plenty of online chatter and speculation about the benching and Tatum's sporadic minutes during the Summer Games. Some have even gone as far as accusing Kerr of having a personal vendetta against the 2024 NBA champion:

When the Warriors come to TD Garden early in the season, Golden State's skipper will probably hear loads of boos. That raucous atmosphere should make for an engaging showdown between a once-dynastic group and a talented team attempting to form a dynasty of their own.

Dec. 7 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Former Celtic Marcus Smart isn't in Beantown anymore. That doesn't change the fact that he's still a massive fan favorite among the Celtics faithful.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard was welcomed back to Boston with a standing ovation from Celtics fans last season. Unfortunately, Smart was sidelined that game and when Memphis hosted the C's, meaning he's yet to truly face his old teammates.

That should change during the 2024-25 season, as Smart is on track to return to the lineup along with Grizzlies star Ja Morant. Memphis was destroyed by untimely injuries during the 2023-24 campaign, but this year will offer them some redemption. It'll also allow Smart to have a true homecoming in front of Celtics fans on Saturday, December 7.

Feb. 6 vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Celtics earned their first Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy in 16 years after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the 2024 NBA Finals.

While that series was largely one-sided, it still provided memorable moments and featured a showdown between numerous stars like Tatum, Brown, Luka Doncic, and Kyrie Irving. Five-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson will be added to that mix on Thursday, February 6, as he joined the Western Conference champions this past offseason.

The former Splash Brother should give the Mavs some much-needed shooting and further solidify Dallas as a championship contender. Mavs-Celtics isn't the best Finals rematch in recent memory, yet it should offer plenty of star power and offensive flair.

Feb. 10 @ Miami Heat

A lot of sports rivalries are just for show, yet the Celtics and Miami Heat seem to genuinely dislike each other. That should make their meeting in Miami on Monday, February 10, all the better.

The last time these two Eastern Conference rivals met, the Green Team crushed the Heat at TD Garden, bouncing them out of the first round of the playoffs in five games. Although Tatum and Heat center Bam Adebayo are friends and have been Olympic teammates, the on-court rivalry is real.

Off the court, there's been a bit of beef as well. On the morning of the Celtics' championship parade, Tatum commented that his trips to Miami are “easy,” referencing the previous success Boston has had while playing in South Beach. The C's prevailed in all five of their games at the Kaseya Center last season.

The Heat have done their fair share of talking as well. Miami star Jimmy Butler was injured for the entirety of the first round but argued that his Heat would've beat the Celtics if he was healthy:

The hatred between Boston and Miami is alive, and that should fuel the fire for their first game in Florida.