The Boston Celtics will host their NBA Finals championship celebration and ring ceremony at TD Garden to open the 2024-25 NBA season on October 22 against the New York Knicks, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. In addition to a classic battle between Boston and New York, the second game on opening night will be between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers.

At the start of every season, the NBA always headlines their opening night festivities with a celebration of the most recent champion. While it doesn't seem like all that long ago that the Celtics claimed their 18th title in franchise history, a new season is right around the corner. Once again, the defending champions will be in action on opening night, as this will be a very intriguing battle.

The Celtics and Knicks are projected to be the two best teams in the Eastern Conference. Although Boston is running things back with their same championship roster, the Knicks made some of the best offseason moves out of any team. Julius Randle will be back on the floor with Jalen Brunson, and Mikal Bridges will be making his debut in a Knicks uniform alongside his former Villanova teammates after being traded to New York in the offseason.

In the Western Conference, a battle between two teams with high title aspirations will take place in Los Angeles. Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves will be looking to once again prove that they are one of the better teams in the league against LeBron James' Lakers.

Of course, this matchup between Edwards and James comes on the heels of both stars winning a gold medal together at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Once again, the NBA has set two marquee matchups for NBA Opening Night. Whereas the Western Conference matchup features a young, rising star in Edwards going up against The King, the championship celebration ahead of the Celtics and Knicks game will only add fuel to the fire between these two.

Many are already projecting the Celtics to run into the Knicks during their title defense run in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, which is why this game could help prepare everyone for what is to come this incumbent season.

It is also worth mentioning that while they will not be playing on opening night, the Milwaukee Bucks will open the new season on the road against the new-look Philadelphia 76ers on October 23. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will begin their second full season together against Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George, who hope to finally lead the Sixers on a deep postseason run.

The Celtics, Knicks, Lakers, and Timberwolves will all be in action to open the 2024-25 NBA season on Tuesday, October 22. It is expected that the rest of the league will play their first games of the new season the following day.