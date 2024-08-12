It was billed as one of the more exciting and intriguing NBA Finals matchups in recent memory, but the 2023-24 campaign ended without much suspense. The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in five games to win their record-setting 18th NBA championship in June. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown finally earned their crown, while MVP finalist Luka Doncic faced criticism for his defensive effort.

The Mavs will be itching to improve upon this result and show that they still belong in the title conversation when they get another shot at the champs next season. Fans now know when that will be.

Boston and Dallas are set to duke it out on Jan. 25 in Dallas' American Airlines Center before again colliding in the TD Garden on Feb. 6, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.