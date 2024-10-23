On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics smelled blood in the water and had the New York Knicks wondering what hit them en route to a 132-109 win. The victory occurred on the heels of the Celtics' ring ceremony to celebrate their 2024 NBA championship, a title which put them back in first place over the rival Los Angeles Lakers for the lead among all NBA franchises with 18.

During the Celtics' NBC Sports Boston telecast on Tuesday evening, the broadcast team displayed a graphic of the leaderboard of NBA franchise titles, with the Celtics in first and the Lakers in second with 17. However, the graphics department made sure to denote the fact that the Lakers' count includes their 2020 NBA championship, which the broadcast described as a “Disney World Title” due to the fact that it was won during the COVID-induced NBA lockdown in Disney World (per sidelinesources on Instagram).

The trolls of a “Mickey Mouse” ring have followed LeBron James and the Lakers ever since they won that title over the Miami Heat in 2020, with fans wondering whether the same results would have played out had the teams been in front of fans in normal home and road arenas.

Of course, it should be noted that other fanbases have hurled asterisks at many of the Celtics titles, many of which occurred when the number of teams and overall talent in the NBA was significantly less than it is today.

In all likelihood, Celtics and Lakers fans won't ever come to an agreement on who has the most “legitimate titles.”

Are the Celtics a dynasty in the making?

If they're able to keep this current core together, it sure seems like it.

While it's now harder than ever for elite teams to stay together, the Celtics invested heavily in extending all of their key pieces this past offseason and running it back with the core that won them their first championship in 16 years last season.

The Celtics' depth of talent was on full display on Tuesday, as Boston routed the team many expect to be their biggest competition in the Eastern Conference and won the game by 23 points despite spending the majority of the fourth quarter essentially chucking threes with reckless abandon in an attempt to break the NBA record, which they ended up tying.

Boston will continue its title defense against arguably the worst team in the NBA on Thursday evening in the Washington Wizards.