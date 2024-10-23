The New York Knicks went through massive changes during the 2024 offseason. In addition to trading for former Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges, New York acquired Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks opened their season against the Boston Celtics Tuesday night, but the result did not sit well with Josh Hart or the fans.

New York took a tough 132-109 loss to Boston after multiple standout performances from the home team. As a result, Josh Hart gave this comical demand for Celtics players after the game:

“The NBA needs to drug test them dudes. I ain’t ever seen anything like that,” Hart jokingly said, per James L. Edwards of The Athletic.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics' relentless attack on the Knicks with a game-high 37 points, 10 assists, and four rebounds. He received strong support from Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, and Jrue Holiday, who chipped in 24, 23, and 18 points respectively.

The Knicks struggled to keep up. But on the bright side, Jalen Brunson scored 22 points, and Miles McBride matched Brunson's scoring mark while coming off the bench. Hart finished the game with 12 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

One of the biggest talking points among fans on Tuesday was Mikal Bridges' jump shot. Since joining the Knicks, Bridges appears to have changed his form and developed a more pronounced hitch in his shot. He struggled to get things going early against the Celtics but was able to end the matchup with 16 points.

Bridges' combination of defense and scoring should help take New York to the next level. Things did not go as planned in the season opener, but Bridges, Josh Hart, and the rest of the Knicks have time to make adjustments and bounce back.

The Celtics likely will not be losing players to drug tests anytime soon, so Hart and his teammates must step up and find a way to beat the reigning NBA champions and the rest of the league's competition in later matchups.