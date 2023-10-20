The Boston Celtics open up the 2023-24 regular season in less than a week, but there are still some roster adjustments to be made.

On Friday morning, the C's waived former Los Angeles Lakers center Wenyen Gabriel, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Gabriel was brought in just before training camp, yet he didn't perform well enough to establish a role in Boston.

In the three preseason games he played in, the 26-year-old averaged 2.3 points and 8.3 minutes. He unfortunately didn't have much of a chance to shine, as the other bigs around him were earning his minutes.

With a similar amount of playing time, Celtics center Neemias Queta excelled. On Thursday night against the Charlotte Hornets, he dropped 12 points in 13 minutes while going a perfect 6-for-6 from the field. In Boston's previous preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Queta notched 10 points in just eight minutes.

Boston technically had room on the roster for both big men, but Queta ultimately won out. The former Sacramento King could spend some time in Maine with Boston's G-League squad or be a solid backup behind centers Al Horford and Luke Kornet when necessary. Currently, the Green Team has one open roster spot with Gabriel gone, so perhaps they'll scour the market for recently released players while other teams continue to shrink their rosters.

As for Gabriel, the 6-foot-9 big will look for a home elsewhere. He's been on six different teams in his seven seasons in the NBA, most notably playing in 68 games for the Lakers last season. With that kind of experience, it's not hard to imagine him getting scooped up by another team searching for bench depth.