The Boston Celtics shook up the NBA world on Sunday morning with their trade involving the Portland Trail Blazers for All-Star guard Jrue Holiday. The Celtics had been in the mix for Damian Lillard but Holiday is not a bad consolation prize. They're now among the favorites to make it to the NBA Finals out of the East alongside presumably the Milwaukee Bucks. The trade left the Celtics with little frontcourt depth, however. They lost Robert Williams III who was their only reliable big off the bench at the moment, albeit a little inconsistent. The Celtics made a roster move to address that with the signing of Wenyen Gabriel to a training camp contract as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent 7 footer Wenyen Gabriel has agreed to a training camp deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2023

Wenyen Gabriel is on a training camp contract so he'll have to make the Celtics roster out of preseason, but the odds should be in his favor. The Celtics currently have ten guaranteed contracts on their roster with Lamar Stevens, Luke Kornet, Svi Mykhailiuk and Dalano Banton having non-guaranteed contracts. Even if all four make the Celtics final roster, that would leave one spot that would presumably go to Gabriel.

Gabriel is a four-year NBA veteran who spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He appeared in 68 games for the Lakers last season averaging 5.5 points and 4.2 rebounds and shooting 59.6 percent from the field. Gabriel is a mobile big man who can cover a lot of ground defensively and can hit the glass well. He's exactly the kind of player the Celtics need off the bench in the frontcourt.