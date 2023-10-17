Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is coming off a stellar season. Yet, according to ESPN's panel of experts, it wasn't enough to make him one of the top 100 players in the NBA.

During the 2022-23 campaign, White played all 82 games and averaged 12.4 points per outing. He also solidified himself as a legitimate two-way player, as he was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team and led all guards in blocks last season.

Despite all that, White wasn't on ESPN's rankings of the top 100 current NBA players. When asked if he was shocked by the snub, White said this was nothing new, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

“Am I surprised? That’s just how my life has always been, so I’m not surprised,” White stated.

Not being on this list isn't the end of the world for White, yet a deeper dive into the rankings reveals how much of a snub it truly is.

For example, at No. 97 is Grant Williams, a former Celtics forward who struggled to find playing time late last season. Conversely, White showed out in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals and even briefly extended the Celtics' season with a Game 6 buzzer-beater.

Then, at No. 66 is Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves. While no one can deny the 25-year-old's improvements, he scored only a bit more (13 points per game) than White with more minutes last season. Plus, his defensive stats are nowhere near White's, making Reaves less of a two-way player.

There are probably some more questionable rankings on this list, as ESPN's own employee, JJ Redick, flamed the rankings for leaving off White:

With the 2023-24 season a week away, White won't have to wait long to try and prove his doubters wrong.