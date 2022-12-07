By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Nia Long and suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka are ending their relationship after 13 years of being together.

Udoka has been embroiled in controversy during the 2022 NBA offseason after it was revealed that he had an inappropriate relationship with a Celtics staffer. He has since been suspended for violating the team’s policies, with his future with the organization still in limbo.

Now, according to reports, he and his longtime partner Nia Long are also going their separate ways. Sources of PEOPLE did highlight that the two “remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez].”

“The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life,” the source said.

For what it’s worth, Nia Long called out the Celtics recently for publicizing the cheating scandal involving Ime Udoka. She slammed the organization for showing no compassion at all and for not thinking how it would have impacted their child.

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face,” the 52-year-old actress shared. “When the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public… I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing.”

Udoka has yet to address his reported separation from Long, though it should be noted that he has largely remained silent and has stayed out of the spotlight amid the controversy with the Celtics.