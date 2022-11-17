Published November 17, 2022

By Daniel Donabedian · 2 min read

When the Boston Celtics signed Sam Hauser to a new contract this summer, it was hard to know what to expect from the sharp-shooting forward. Prior to this season, he played only 26 games in the NBA, averaging 6.1 minutes per game and 2.5 points in that limited time.

Yet, through 14 games, Hauser has been one of the biggest surprises of the Celtics’ season. It’s not exactly shocking that he’s contributing off the bench, but the level at which he’s doing it is astounding.

For example, following Boston’s blowout victory versus the Atlanta Hawks, Hauser has the highest plus-minus in the entire NBA, via Taylor Snow:

NBA +/- leaders 1. Sam Hauser: +121

2. Nikola Jokic: +112

3. Jayson Tatum: +100

4. Kevin Love: +99

5. Jrue Holiday: +96 pic.twitter.com/PyODkig4Jb — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) November 17, 2022

At +121, Hauser ranks ahead of reigning MVP Nikola Jokić, All-Star teammate Jayson Tatum, and other elite NBA players. So how is it possible for a benchwarmer to be alongside some of the league’s best?

For Hauser, he’s mainly got the job done from deep, as his 3-point shooting has been spectacular this year. The 24-year-old is averaging 7.9 points per game off the bench while shooting an impressive 48.5% from beyond the arc. That 3-point percentage is the 11th-best in the NBA, showing how quickly Hauser has turned into a deep threat that requires attention from opposing defenses.

Ridiculous shooter. Such a nice weapon off the bench. pic.twitter.com/T0nSv2fxax — Pull up shoot (@NElGHT_) November 17, 2022

The Wisconsin native has evidently grown more comfortable with his increased playing time and it seems that Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has full faith in him. Hauser is now averaging 16.4 minutes per game and as a result, he’s been able to flourish and even score a career-high 24 points during a win over the Detroit Pistons. Of those 24 points, 18 came from triples:

Sam Hauser highlights vs Pistons pic.twitter.com/LGSc2aiicH — Brett 🦃 (@TheBg_12) November 10, 2022

Since Hauser wasn’t a household name before this season, other teams will likely start to pay greater attention to him and sag off less. So far, his ability to fly under the radar has helped him cash more open shots and lead a potent Celtics bench.

Even when opposing defenses hone in on Hauser, he still has the tools of a great shooter that will help him excel. His ability to quickly catch and release has shined this season, and he’s also shown that he’s not just an immobile 3-point specialist. The second-year Celtic will work to get open and hopefully remain a deadly weapon on Boston’s bench.

With Tatum firing on all cylinders and the bench contributing regularly, Boston’s offense has been humming. The Celtics average 120.4 points per game, the most in the NBA, and haven’t slowed down even with Malcolm Brogdon sidelined for a few matchups. If Hauser and company can keep up this offensive pace there won’t be many teams that can keep up with them.