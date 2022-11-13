Jayson Tatum has been having a breakout season for the Boston Celtics this year and he continued that on-court dominance on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons with his second 40 point game of the season. He had 40 points back on Oct. 22 in a win over the Orlando Magic. Against the Pistons he dropped 43 on 50 percent shooting and 46.7 percent shooting from three-point range.

Predictably, Celtics fans took to Twitter to express their feelings regarding Tatum’s latest feat.

Some fans went as far as to proclaim Tatum the absolute best player on the planet.

And then a few of them went as far as to predict that Tatum’s play will lead to his first ever MVP Award.

Jayson Tatum has already won a Player of the Week award for the first week of the season and he might be in line to take home those honors a second time. On the season, Tatum is averaging 31.4 points per game, 7.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field, 37.3 percent from three-point range and 87.9 percent from the free-throw line. He’s getting to the free-throw line a career-high 8.9 times.

A three-time consecutive All-Star, it’s safe to say that Tatum will be making his fourth appearance in the mid-season game. Tatum has helped lead the Celtics to a 10-3 record and they are currently on a six-game win streak. For a team that was supposed to have been dealt a huge blow following the year-long suspension of head coach Ime Udoka, the Celtics have showed no signs of being affected.

Tatum and Jaylen Brown have formed one of the top duos in the NBA and the Celtics look like a team that is set on getting back to the NBA Finals.