Published November 13, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Jayson Tatum has been having a breakout season for the Boston Celtics this year and he continued that on-court dominance on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons with his second 40 point game of the season. He had 40 points back on Oct. 22 in a win over the Orlando Magic. Against the Pistons he dropped 43 on 50 percent shooting and 46.7 percent shooting from three-point range.

Jayson Tatum was DOMINANT for the Celtics 🔥 43 points

10 rebounds

3 assists 14-of-28 FG

7-of-15 3PT pic.twitter.com/yTBUaqCDGU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 13, 2022

Predictably, Celtics fans took to Twitter to express their feelings regarding Tatum’s latest feat.

TATUM ALL CAPS TATUM — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 13, 2022

Jayson Tatum is a special player man… — HOOPS EMPIRE (@HoopsEmpire_) November 13, 2022

So happy my favorite player is Jayson Tatum ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Xrc6ATIRIM — 𝙍𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ☘️ (@CelticsRiley) November 13, 2022

Some fans went as far as to proclaim Tatum the absolute best player on the planet.

Jayson Tatum is the best basketball player on this planet. — celtics dude☘️🚶‍♂️ (@DudeCeltics) November 13, 2022

And then a few of them went as far as to predict that Tatum’s play will lead to his first ever MVP Award.

If he keeps this up, Jayson Tatum is going to be the runaway MVP this year. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) November 13, 2022

Tatum with a 43 points and 10 rebounds give that man Player of the week player of the month and that MVP — AllTHINGSBOSTON (@CELTICSVSREFS) November 13, 2022

Jayson Tatum has already won a Player of the Week award for the first week of the season and he might be in line to take home those honors a second time. On the season, Tatum is averaging 31.4 points per game, 7.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field, 37.3 percent from three-point range and 87.9 percent from the free-throw line. He’s getting to the free-throw line a career-high 8.9 times.

A three-time consecutive All-Star, it’s safe to say that Tatum will be making his fourth appearance in the mid-season game. Tatum has helped lead the Celtics to a 10-3 record and they are currently on a six-game win streak. For a team that was supposed to have been dealt a huge blow following the year-long suspension of head coach Ime Udoka, the Celtics have showed no signs of being affected.

Tatum and Jaylen Brown have formed one of the top duos in the NBA and the Celtics look like a team that is set on getting back to the NBA Finals.