Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis and the new-look Boston Celtics tipoff in-season tournament action on Friday.

The NBA is trying to spice the regular season up with its inaugural In-Season Tournament, which tipped off last Friday with a highly competitive slate of matchups. And while the Boston Celtics haven't started group play yet, the new tournament has already provided some entertaining games.

This tournament format is unknown territory for the NBA. However, European sports leagues have used it for decades to great success (see the FA Cup). Unlike the normal NBA playoffs, every team in the Association qualifies for the In-Season Tournament, and rather than having seeded matchups, each squad begins the competition in a group of five.

For the Celtics, they'll be in Group C in the Eastern Conference alongside the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors. At 5-1, it's not a shock that the C's are looked at as favorites in Group C, but let's dive into each In-Season Tournament matchup and see where Boston could possibly shine or falter.

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics

Date: Friday, November 10

Time: 4:30 p.m. (PT)

The Celtics' In-Season Tournament campaign tips off in Boston against the 3-4 Brooklyn Nets. These two squads have already met this season, as Boston triumphed 124-114 on the road.

Despite Celtics' double-digit win on November 4th, it's worth noting that the Nets were severely shorthanded. They were without three-time All-Star Ben Simmons, who should play Friday barring another injury. Brooklyn also missed forward Cam Johnson, who could suit up if his calf is feeling up to it. Additionally, the Nets didn't have breakout center Nic Claxton due to an ankle injury. While the 24-year-old's status isn't clear, it'd be a bit of a surprise if he was rushed back for the In-Season Tournament.

Last season, the Celtics went 3-1 against Brooklyn and largely dominated the matchup. Yet, if the Nets get some of their health back, they'll be a team to watch out for—especially with electrifying guard Cam Thomas averaging 28.7 points through seven games.

Bold Prediction: Cam Thomas scores more than 30 but the Celtics escape with a narrow win

Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors

Date: Friday, November 17

Time: 7:30 P.M. EST

The Toronto Raptors are perhaps the most confusing team in Group C of the Eastern Conference. So far, they're 3-4, as they retained most of their roster—save stalwart point guard Fred VanVleeet—from last season despite a forgettable 41-41 finish. Canada's team leveled the new-look Milwaukee Bucks, yet also lost at home to the underwhelming Portland Trail Blazers.

Toronto still has some of its championship pedigree with two-time All-Star Pascal Siakam. While there's no guarantee he's on the team for the long run, the Raps probably want to keep forward Scottie Barnes for as long as possible, as the 22-year-old is averaging 22.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game early this season.

Although the Raptors have their fair share of talent, they were swept by Boston last season. They'll need to make the most out of their home-court advantage in order to defeat a revamped Celtics team full of high-end talent.

Bold Prediction: Scottie Barnes is a few assists shy of a triple-double in a loss to Boston

Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic

Date: Friday, November 24

Time: 2:30 P.M. EST

Besides the Celtics, the Magic have the best record in Group C. At 4-3, Orlando already has some impressive double-digit wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets. Plus, they're among the few teams to post a winning record against Boston last season, as Orlando took three out of four games.

With 2023 Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero leading the way, the Magic have a full youth movement. Versatile wing Franz Wagner, who's just 22, currently leads the team in scoring with 18.7 points per outing. Point guard Cole Anthony, who's 23, is putting up 15.9 points per game despite never starting this season.

The C's have underestimated the Magic in the past, yet they should have no problem knowing how gifted Orlando is this year.

Bold Prediction: Franz Wagner puts up a season-high in a close loss to Boston

Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics

Date: Tuesday, November 28

Time: 7:30 P.M. EST

Last, and currently least in Group C, are the Chicago Bulls.

The star-studded but frustrating Bulls stand at 3-5, with an 0-1 record in group play following a tough loss to the Nets. Chicago employs All-Stars in Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, yet they've failed to reach their potential together.

Even though the Bulls have struggled, they still split the season series 2-2 with the Celtics during the 2022-23 campaign. They undoubtedly have the talent to upset Boston, it's just a matter of whether or not they'll execute.

Bold Prediction: The Bulls win by single digits in Beantown.