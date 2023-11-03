Orlando Magic big-man Paolo Banchero has had a bit of a slow start to the season, but he made up for it in a big way Thursday night.
Banchero went off for a season-high30 points, which included the go-ahead driving layup with 14.1 seconds left, as the Magic defeated the Utah Jazz 115-113 on the road to wrap up a four-game West Coast trip.
Banchero made a point to be aggressive, according to Magic beat writer Josh Cohen:
“I just wanted to be aggressive, take advantage of the mismatches,” he said. “Just had to step up.”
In regards to his go-ahead bucket, Banchero says, “Coach drew the play for me to get in the middle, so I had it in the middle of the floor. I knew he was going to expect me to go right, so I wanted to show right and then counter and go back left, and finish with the left.”
It was a thrilling win that came at a cost for the Magic. First, guard Markelle Fultz was a late scratch due to swelling in his knee. Then Gary Harris, who filled in for Fultz, lef the game with a sore right groin. Finally, on the play following Banchero's go-ahead bucket, Talen Horton-Tucker missed a 3-pointer that was then rebounded by Wendell Carter Jr.
Carter was fouled but hurt his hand on the play. The team announced after the game that he broke a bone in his hand.
Up next for the Magic, they return home to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.