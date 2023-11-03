Orlando Magic big man Paolo Banchero shared his mindset after a breakout game that saw him hit the game winner over the Utah Jazz

Orlando Magic big-man Paolo Banchero has had a bit of a slow start to the season, but he made up for it in a big way Thursday night.

Banchero went off for a season-high30 points, which included the go-ahead driving layup with 14.1 seconds left, as the Magic defeated the Utah Jazz 115-113 on the road to wrap up a four-game West Coast trip.

Banchero made a point to be aggressive, according to Magic beat writer Josh Cohen:

“I just wanted to be aggressive, take advantage of the mismatches,” he said. “Just had to step up.”