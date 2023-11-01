Warriors veteran Draymond Green firmly believes the Boston Celtics will win Group C in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

The inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament is almost here, and every team has a shot to win it all. The Boston Celtics, who currently stand atop the Eastern Conference at 3-0, especially have high hopes to win the NBA Cup and potentially an 18th title.

And Celtics fans aren't the only ones who think so, as the Green Team actually has an unexpected admirer. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was asked for his thoughts on who'd win each group for the new In-Season Tournament, and without hesitation, he claimed the C's would advance from Group C in the East:

Alongside the Celtics, Group C features the Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, and Toronto Raptors. While it's still early in the 2023-24 season, no Group C squad besides the C's has a record above .500 at present.

Green, who's playing in his 12th season in the league, is quite familiar with Boston. Not so long ago, his Warriors defeated the Celtics in six games to capture the 2022 NBA championship.

Despite any bad blood between the four-time All-Star and Celtics fans, it's clear Green has a lot of respect for the C's. Plus, he's friends with Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who was at his wedding shortly after the 2022 NBA Finals.

Other notable In-Season Tournament picks from Green included the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Clippers, and of course, his own Warriors. Boston's first group play game will tip off at 7:30 P.M. (EST) on Friday, November 10th against the Brooklyn Nets.