The Boston Celtics currently own the best record in the league at 48-13 overall. It appears as if they have a solid grasp on the No. 1 overall spot in the NBA standings ahead of the playoffs, but they are coming off of a one-point, controversial loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. On Thursday night, the Celtics will be back in action against the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets, and they will be looking to avoid dropping back-to-back games for the first time since early November. However, defeating the Nuggets will be no small task, especially with All-Star wing Jaylen Brown on the injury report. This has led many to ask the question: Is Jaylen Brown playing vs. the Nuggets on Thursday night?
Jaylen Brown's injury status vs. Nuggets
While Jayson Tatum has continued to be the catalyst for the Celtics' offense, Brown's role as the No. 2 option for his team is vital. Named an All-Star for the third time in his career this season, Brown continues to prove why he is one of the better two-way players in the entire league. Since the All-Star break, Brown has not recorded less than 21 points in any game.
Brown and the Celtics will be looking to pick up their 49th victory of the season on Thursday night against Denver. In order to potentially take down the defending champions and avoid dropping back-to-back games, the Celtics will need to play and treat this matchup like a true preview of the 2024 NBA Finals. The problem is that Brown's status for this game is unclear after he landed on the injury report.
Currently listed as questionable to play against the Nuggets due to what the team is calling a “sacroiliac strain,” Brown could wind up missing Thursday's game against Denver. A sacroiliac (SI) strain can be tough to deal with, as it is normally caused by direct impact and force on the pelvis, likely due to a fall or collision. Usually, players dealing with this injury have trouble pivoting and consistently running.
The good news for Brown and the Celtics is that this doesn't seem to be a major setback, and it will be addressed as more of a pain tolerance type of injury. That is why the star is listed as questionable and more “day-to-day” than anything else.
Should Brown be unable to play against the Nuggets, Al Horford and Sam Hauser would be the main beneficiaries in terms of seeing their minutes increase. It is possible that Oshae Brissett could work his way into the team's rotation as well in this scenario.
In a total of 56 games this season, Brown has averaged 22.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor. The Celtics will need him healthy and ready to go come playoff time if they are to have their best chance at winning it all.
So, when it comes to the question of whether Jaylen Brown is playing tonight vs. the Nuggets, the answer will be determined later on in the evening.